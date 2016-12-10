Jayhawks down Huskers for 750th win in Allen Fieldhouse

Nebraska has changed conferences since the last time it played Kansas, but its lack of luck in Allen Fieldhouse remains the same.
The Jayhawks, who last played Nebraska in 2011 before the Huskers left the Big 12 for the Big Ten, defeated the Huskers 89-72 for their 18th straight victory against their former conference partners and 27th in 28 games.
It marked a milestone victory — KU’s 750th in Allen Fieldhouse history against 109 losses.
Senior forward Landen Lucas scored a season-high 12 points and tied a season-high with seven rebounds for Kansas (9-1). He played 19 minutes on a day sophomore forward Carlton Bragg missed the contest after Friday’s arrest on misdemeanor assault charges.
Bragg attended the game and sat on the bench in street clothes.
Frank Mason scored 18 points, Josh Jackson 17, Svi Mykhailiuk 15 and Devonté Graham 14.
Lucas, who entered at 17:54 after starting forward Udoka Azubuike picked up his first foul, scored six early points as KU led 16-10. The Jayhawks used a run of 9-2 to go ahead 32-20, and eventually led by 24 in the first half.
KU had a 23-point lead (39-36) early in the second half, but NU reduced the margin to 68-54 at 11:15. With KU up 68-50, Mykhailiuk tossed the ball off the backboard to a trailing Jackson who missed the dunk. NU never cut the second half deficit to single figures.
KU, which has entered finals week, will meet Davidson at 6 p.m. next Saturday in Kansas City’s Sprint Center.
Davidson defeated KU 80-74 on Dec. 19, 2011 in Sprint Center.
