Alleged victim in Carlton Bragg battery case held in jail

The alleged female victim in Kansas basketball player Carlton Bragg’s battery case has been in Douglas County jail since Friday afternoon, according to sheriff’s office records.
The woman, 19, who is also a KU student, was arrested on suspicion of battery by Lawrence police at 4:42 p.m. Friday under the same case number as Bragg, according to records. Bragg was charged Friday with misdemeanor battery after the Douglas County District Attorney alleged that he struck the woman, his girlfriend, and pushed her down stairs during an argument early Friday morning in the 1000 block of Emery Road.
Bragg, 20, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Friday and was released from jail at 3:40 p.m. Friday, according to records. Bond was set at $500 and his next court date is Dec. 27.
KU basketball coach Bill Self has indefinitely suspended Bragg from playing in KU’s games, starting with Saturday afternoon’s home game against Nebraska.
Attempts to reach the district attorney’s office for comment were unsuccessful. A person at the Douglas County jail booking department said the alleged victim's case would be reviewed Saturday by the district attorney's office.
Bragg’s attorney, Hatem Chahine, said he was not aware of the arrest and had no comment.
The Star is not naming the alleged victim because she has not been charged with a crime and is not a public figure. Attempts to locate her attorney were unsuccessful.
