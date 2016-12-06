Kansas’ 15 threes drain UMKC in Self’s 600th victory

A record-setting barrage of Kansas three-pointers helped Bill Self reach a 600-win milestone attained faster by eight men — all in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
KU blitzed UMKC 105-62 on Tuesday night and gave Self the mark in his 24th season.
Frank Mason made a career-best six threes and tied a career high with 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting (6 of 7 from three), while Devonté Graham made a career-high tying six treys (in eight tries) en route to 18 points.
KU hit 15 threes (in 27 tries), which is the most threes made by the Jayhawks in an Allen Fieldhouse game. KU’s previous best was 14 against Long Beach State on Nov. 29, Tennessee Tech in 2009 and Texas Tech in 2008.
The most threes for KU in any game is 16 at Baylor in 2005.
The Jayhawks had nine threes in the first half, which tied a record for most threes by a KU team in a half, accomplished five times, including the win over Long Beach State.
Josh Jackson contributed 19 points off 8-of-12 shooting with a career-best 12 rebounds
Led by Mason and Graham, who each hit three threes in four tries the first half, KU led 51-35 at halftime. KU made nine threes in 15 attempts for the half, while UMKC hit 8 of 15.
UMKC, which made 10 of 26 threes, came out firing from beyond the arc, hitting six of its first seven. Mason was 3 of 4 from three and scored 17 points the first half, while Jackson had 11 points. Graham, like Mason, hit three threes and had nine points.
KU grabbed an early 13-3 lead, thanks to threes by Mason, Vick and Graham. KU upped the lead to 22-11 and 38-24.
UMKC (6-3) was led by LaVell Boyd, who scored 17 points.
KU (8-1) plays host to Nebraska (5-3) at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. The Cornhuskers, who snapped a three-game losing streak (UCLA, Virginia Tech, Clemson) by beating South Dakota 73-61 on Saturday in Lincoln, play Creighton on Wednesday night in Lincoln.
The Jayhawks will be going for Allen Fieldhouse win No. 750, with 109 losses in the 61-year-old building.
Self was honored after the game with a video that included clips from several of his former players, including Keith Langford, Sherron Collins, Perry Ellis, Mario Chalmers, Tyrel Reed, Aaron Miles, Cole Aldrich, Russell Robinson, Jamari Traylor and Darnell Jackson.
Recruiting news — Hamidou Diallo, a 6-4 senior guard from Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy, tells Zagsblog.com he will definitely attend college next school year. Ranked No. 10 nationally by Rivals.com, Diallo is eligible for the NBA Draft because he is a year removed from high school. He has a list of KU, Kentucky, Indiana, Connecticut, Syracuse and Arizona. I’m 100 percent going to college right now,” Diallo said. “I believe it is the right thing for me and my family right now.”
