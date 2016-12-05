Victory No. 600 awaits Kansas’ Bill Self on Tuesday night

An acknowledgment from the Allen Fieldhouse public-address announcer, the roar of 16,300 fans and perhaps a quick presentation of the game ball await Bill Self if Kansas defeats UMKC on Tuesday night for the 600th career victory.
Any real partying, however, figures to take place behind closed doors a few minutes after the game.
“I’ll get with the guys. Hopefully we’ll find a way or figure out a way to celebrate it,” KU senior guard Frank Mason said Monday. “If we play the way we’re supposed to and come out with a victory, we’ll come up with something in the locker room.”
Mason said the No. 3 Jayhawks will be “fired up” in trying to make sure Self attains win No. 600 in his first try. He’s 599-189 in 24 seasons overall and 392-84 in 14 seasons at KU.
“It’s just amazing to me, 600 games as a coach. That’s a lot of wins,” Mason said. “It means a lot to me just to be a part of it. I know it means a lot to my teammates and fans and everyone else.”
Self coaches his 789th game Tuesday and could become the ninth fastest to reach 600 victories. Coaches who accomplished the 600-win feat in fewer games than Self are all Hall of Famers: Adolph Rupp (704 games), Jerry Tarkanian (720), Roy Williams (739), John Wooden (755), Dean Smith (773), John Calipari (776), Henry Iba (777) and Phog Allen (780).
“I’m not going to get the least bit nostalgic on you or anything,” Self said, “but it has been a fun run with a lot of great kids, certainly a ton of great players, great staff and everything.
“When you are at a place like this you should win, because obviously you have all the resources and everything that give you some advantages to win. I don’t think we should get too carried away about that, but it has been an awfully fun ride.”
Self, whose 500th coaching victory came at Iowa State in 2013 — doesn’t worry about possible burnout at the age of 53.
“I don’t think it’s been hard,” he said of the grind. “Roy (Williams, former KU coach) did it for 15 years then he left and went to a place just as competitive as it is here (North Carolina). He’s been doing it 28 years or whatever. But we have lived in the fast lane at Illinois and here.”
UMKC at No. 3 Kansas
- When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence
- Records: UMKC 6-3, KU 7-1
- Radio: 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
- TV: Cox 22
P
UMKC
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Kyle Steward
6-7
Sr.
7.9
5.3
C
Darnell Tillman
6-8
Sr.
4.0
4.4
G
Broderick Robinson
6-1
Jr.
5.4
2.7
G
Isaiah Ross
6-4
Fr.
7.6
1.7
G
LaVell Boyd
6-0
Sr.
19.1
3.3
P
Kansas
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Udoka Azubuike
7-0
Fr.
4.9
4.9
G
Lagerald Vick
6-5
So.
10.4
4.5
G
Josh Jackson
6-8
Fr.
14.0
5.4
G
Devonte Graham
6-2
Jr.
13.1
3.3
G
Frank Mason
5-11
Sr.
19.6
4.5
x-assists
UMKC (6-3): UMKC had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 77-68 loss Saturday at South Dakota State. The wins had been over South Dakota (84-82), Southeast Missouri (86-75) and Arkansas-Monticello (97-82). UMKC has also beaten Drake (68-62), Bowling Green (71-69) and Murray State (85-74) and lost to Green Bay (95-77) and Creighton (89-82).
Kansas (7-1): The Jayhawks, who have won 44 straight games at Allen Fieldhouse, are coming off Saturday’s 89-74 victory over Stanford. KU’s bench contributed 29 points, the highest output by the reserves this season and the most since totaling 45 against Austin Peay on March 16, 2016. KU coach Bill Self’s next victory will be his 600th in 24 seasons. Self is 599-189 overall, 392-84 in 14 seasons at KU.
