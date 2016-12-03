Kansas basketball beats Stanford 89-74

Jerod Haase stared intently at the center scoreboard high in Allen Fieldhouse, studying the pre-game video which included two clips of the Stanford coach during his playing days at Kansas.
Haase, a guard at KU from 1994-97 who received a long, loud standing ovation during introductions, returned to his old digs on Saturday, suffering an 89-74 loss to the Jayhawks. He went 42-0 in the tradition-rich building as a Jayhawk player.
Several current KU guards stole the show on this day. Devonté Graham made five three-pointers the first half and scored 15 points in staking the Jayhawks to a 43-35 halftime advantage. Frank Mason (20 points, five assists) hit a spectacular driving, reverse layup (and ensuing foul shot) in the second half.
Josh Jackson rammed home a vicious one-handed slam off a pass from Graham in the second half and totaled 13 points. Svi Mykhailiuk went for 13 points including 10 straight in the second half in opening an 84-66 lead with 3:28 left.
Stanford forward Reid Travis scored a career-high 29 points. He hit 19 of 22 free throws in setting a record for most free throw attempts by a KU opponent. Craig Brackins of Iowa State had 21 attempts in 2009.
KU used an 8-0 run to increase a 25-23 lead to 33-23 at 5:40 of the first half. Graham hit two threes and Bragg a two in the surge.
Former KU coach Larry Brown attended his second straight game and sat a couple rows behind the KU bench.
KU will play UMKC at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Allen Fieldhouse. It could be a big day for KC coach Bill Self, who is one win from his 600th in a 24-year career. He is 599-189 overall and 392-84 in 14 seasons at KU.
