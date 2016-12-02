Stanford’s Haase figures he’ll be ‘emotional’ in return to KU

Former Kansas basketball guard and fan favorite Jerod Haase, who went 42-0 as a player in Allen Fieldhouse from 1994-97, on Saturday returns to KU’s tradition-rich building — this time as visiting coach.
“I know it will be emotional. Hopefully I can get the team and myself to stay focused at the task at hand, (but) the number of memories and feelings about that place for me … it’s not possible to put into words. It will be exciting from that standpoint,” Haase said.
His first Stanford Cardinal team is off to a 6-2 start.
“In terms of playing the game, there’s not as much excitement with that,” Haase added, with a laugh, acknowledging the difficulty for anybody playing the Jayhawks.
To media and fans, Saturday’s proceedings may focus as much or more on the 42-year-old Haase than the game. He’s No. 32 on KU’s career scoring list, No. 18 in career assists and No. 11 in steals and threes made.
The gritty South Lake Tahoe, Calif., native, who played much of his senior season with a broken wrist, figures to receive a thunderous ovation from the fans during pregame introductions.
“Unfortunately the reaction will be he’ll be the most-loved head coach in the building, so that’ll (stink),” KU coach Bill Self jokingly said.
“He was a tremendous player and popular player here when he played and then of course helped recruit some really good teams after he played (as a member of Roy Williams’ staff from 1999-2003),” Self said. “And he’s done a really good job after he left here to go to North Carolina (as assistant) and UAB (four years as head coach) and now Stanford. Whatever ovation or response that Jerod gets from a positive standpoint is one which he richly deserves, and I would hope that our fans do treat him right before the game, and then let’s not get carried away after the game starts.”
Cal transfer Haase was so beloved at KU — where he started 99 of 101 games in three seasons — he wrote a book about his playing days that was a huge success. The book, titled, “Floor Burns,” referenced a stat created by KU media relations officials in response to Haase’s propensity to dive on the floor for loose balls.
“That’s the cool part about Kansas,” Haase said. “There are so many beloved players. I don’t know if ‘beloved’ is the right word (for himself). I know I love Kansas and loved my time there.”
Haase will be accompanied on this trip by wife Mindy, who is from Lenexa, and their three children — Gavin (10), Garrett (7) and Gabrielle (4). There won’t be much time to tour the fieldhouse or visit with former friends, however. Stanford’s team, which opened the season with a victory over Harvard in China (a 6,000-mile trip) and also has played three games in Florida (wins over Seton Hall and Indiana State, a loss to Miami) was scheduled to arrive at 7 p.m. Friday.
His experiences in Allen have all been good ones, having never experienced the agony of defeat as a player.
“I take a huge amount of pride in that. We had a lot of good teams, but to never lose in Allen Fieldhouse is a pretty special deal,” Haase said. “Our senior year, there were so many bigger stories that year, it was not one of the main stories or main focuses. We had such a remarkable team, that was just a little byproduct.”
He said his goal as a coach is for his team each year to “be invested, tough and selfless.”
At UAB it resulted in a regular-season Conference USA title last season, a league tourney title the year before and victory over Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“I have really enjoyed being a head coach,” Haase said. “I’ve enjoyed putting my stamp on UAB’s program and trying to put my stamp here on a Stanford program that reflects my goals and ideals. To this point I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that.”
Stanford at No. 4 Kansas
- When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence
- Records: Stanford 6-2, KU 6-1
- Radio: KFH, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
- TV: ESPN
P
Stanford
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Michael Humphrey
6-9
Jr.
7.4
F
Reid Travis
6-8
Jr.
16.3
G
Dorian Pickens
6-5
Jr.
13.8
G
Marcus Allen
6-3
Sr.
4.3
G
Christian Sanders
6-4
Sr.
3.6
P
Kansas
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Udoka Azubuike
7-0
Fr.
5.0
G
LaGerald Vick
6-5
So.
10.7
G
Frank Mason
5-11
Sr.
19.6
G
Devonte Graham
6-2
Sr.
12.9
G
Josh Jackson
6-8
Fr.
14.1
x-assists
Stanford (6-2): Stanford is coming off a 66-51 loss to No. 12-ranked Saint Mary’s on Wednesday.… Stanford was picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason poll.… Stanford won two of three games at the Advocare Invitational in Orlando, Fla. The Cardinal defeated Indiana State and Seton Hall and lost to Miami.… Travis is back after missing the final 22 games last season because of a stress reaction in his left leg.… This year’s game begins a four-year series between the schools.
Kansas (6-1): Senior forward Landen Lucas (oblique strain) practiced on Friday and is listed as probable for Saturday’s game, KU coach Bill Self said. Lagerald Vick was 9 for 9 from the field Tuesday against Long BeachState. The record for most makes without a miss in multiple games is 16 by Greg Dreiling in a four-game span in 1986.… The Jayhawks are two wins shy of 750 in Allen Fieldhouse. KU is 748-109 in the tradition-rich building.
