Worried about KU’s frontcourt scoring? Maybe you don’t need to

4:04 KU coach Bill Self talks about win over UNC Asheville Pause

1:27 Watch KU's Josh Jackson squeeze the music out of the ball for portrait

6:25 Kansas 65, Georgia 54: Postgame analysis from The Star's Jesse Newell

0:52 David Beaty talks about what win over Texas means for KU fans

0:15 Kansas football fans tear down goalposts after upsetting Texas

0:31 Fans rush field after Kansas football team beats Texas in OT

3:36 KU coach Bill Self on making Allen Fieldhouse history

0:29 Devonte' Graham only accepts passes from KU ball boy

1:24 Bill Self talks game-winning play, Josh Jackson

1:00 KU's Frank Mason breaks down game-winning shot against Duke