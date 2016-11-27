University of Kansas

Kansas women rally to beat North Dakota

Kansas women’s basketball team rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter Sunday and beat North Dakota 76-71 in overtime at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU (3-2) is unbeaten in two overtime games this season.

Junior Jessica Washington led Kansas with 19 points, though she missed 11 of 17 shots. Teammate Caelynn Manning-Allen added 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

North Dakota (1-4) led 60-50 with 6:56 to play. Three-pointers by Washington and Aisia Robertson cut the lead to five with 4:16 to play, but KU still didn’t tie or take the lead until Timeka O’Neal’s three with 30 seconds to go tied the game at 65-all.

North Dakota led by as many as four in overtime, but O’Neal’s three-pointer and two Manning-Allen free throws gave KU the lead for good.

NORTH DAKOTA (1-4): Dyer 5-10 2-4 14, Freije 5-9 0-2 11, Franklin 3-9 4-7 10, Roscoe 3-10 3-4 10, Morton 4-5 0-0 9, Klabo 1-4 3-6 5, Strand 2-5 0-0 5, Szabla 2-9 0-0 4, Sawatzke 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Burroughs 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-66 13-25 71.

KANSAS (3-2): Washington 6-17 5-6 19, Manning-Allen 5-8 4-4 14, O’Neal 4-7 0-0 12, Cheadle 4-8 1-2 9, Calvert 1-6 3-4 6, Kopatich 1-12 2-2 5, Robertson 2-7 0-0 5, Brown 1-2 2-2 4, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, Lott 0-0 0-0 0, Umeri 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-70 17-20 76.

North Dakota

15

22

16

12

6

71

Kansas

23

10

15

17

11

76

3-Point Goals—North Dakota 6-21 (Dyer 2-6, Freije 1-2, Morton 1-1, Roscoe 1-3, Strand 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Klabo 0-1, Szabla 0-3), Kansas 9-33 (O’Neal 4-7, Washington 2-6, Calvert 1-4, Kopatich 1-11, Robertson 1-4, Christopher 0-1). Assists—North Dakota 15 (Szabla 4), Kansas 17 (Christopher 6). Fouled Out—Calvert. Rebounds—North Dakota 52 (Roscoe 9), Kansas 41 (Cheadle 7). Total Fouls—North Dakota 18, Kansas 20. A—1,992.

