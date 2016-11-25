University of Kansas

November 25, 2016 9:05 PM

Jayhawks ride new starting lineup to 95-57 victory

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

LAWRENCE

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self wasn’t kidding Wednesday when he said he might alter KU’s starting lineup because of lack of production from bigs Carlton Bragg and Landen Lucas.

Selfdid indeed replace the frontcourt duo with Udoka Azubuike and Lagerald Vick, and the Jayhawks rolled to a 95-57 victory over North Carolina-Asheville on Friday night in Allen Fieldhouse.

Azubuike scored a career-high 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting (seven on dunks), grabbed three rebounds and blocked three shots. Vick tallied 15 points with nine boards, both career highs.

Lucas and Bragg, who again picked up two early fouls in coming off the bench the first time this season, scored six and four points, respectively.

Devonté Graham dished out a career-best 11 assists to go with six points and six rebounds. Frank Mason tallied 21 points (5-of-5 on three-pointers) with five rebounds and five assists, while Josh Jackson had 14 points and a career high seven assists.

Azubuike had five dunks and scored 11 points in 14 first-half minutes as KU rolled to a 47-21 halftime lead.

Vick also was effective in the initial half, with seven points and five boards in 15 minutes.

Mason hit three threes and Azubuike had four dunks in a 33-9 run to close the first half and bust open a 14-12 game.

Vick had two points and a rebound and Azubuike a block and three points out of the gate as KU, which was playing its fourth game in eight days, grabbed a 10-7 lead before the two starters took their first rest at 14:44.

Friday’s victory hiked Self’s record as a coach to 597-189. He is 390-84 at KU. The Jayhawks are 746-109 all-time in Allen Fieldhouse, 208-9 under Self.

KU (5-1) will next meet Long Beach State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Asheville

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Zilli

18

4-7

0-0

2

0

2

8

Robertson

11

0-0

0-0

0

2

0

0

Teague

36

3-8

0-0

2

0

0

9

Thomas

33

5-14

0-0

3

2

2

12

Vannatta

37

6-13

0-0

4

3

3

12

Weeks

24

2-10

1-6

5

0

1

5

Wnuk

19

0-4

2-2

5

1

2

2

Miller

10

1-3

2-2

0

1

1

4

Baehre

2

0-0

0-1

1

0

0

0

Brown

2

0-1

0-0

0

1

1

0

Townsend

2

0-1

0-0

0

0

2

0

Rackley

2

1-1

0-0

0

0

1

3

Smith

2

1-1

0-0

0

0

1

2

Totals

200

23-63

5-11

22

10

16

57

Percentages: FG .365, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Teague 3-6, Thomas 2-4, Rackley 1-1, Brown 0-1, Miller 0-2, Vannatta 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 8 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 8 (Miller 2, Teague 2, Vannatta 2, Thomas, Wnuk). Steals: 7 (Brown, Robertson, Smith, Thomas, Vannatta, Weeks, Zilli). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Azubuike

23

8-9

1-3

3

0

3

17

Graham

28

2-4

0-0

6

11

0

6

Jackson

29

5-11

4-6

4

7

0

14

Mason

200

8-10

0-0

5

5

1

21

Vick

30

6-7

0-0

9

1

4

15

Mykhailiuk

23

3-9

0-0

2

2

2

8

Lucas

12

3-6

0-0

4

0

2

6

Bragg

12

2-3

0-0

5

0

2

4

Self

5

0-0

0-0

0

2

0

0

Coleby

3

0-1

1-4

3

0

0

1

Vang

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Young

2

0-0

0-3

1

0

0

0

Lightfoot

2

1-1

0-0

4

0

1

3

Totals

200

38-61

6-16

46

28

15

95

Percentages: FG .623, FT .375. 3-Point Goals: 13-21, .619 (Mason 5-5, Vick 3-4, Graham 2-4, Mykhailiuk 2-4, Lightfoot 1-1, Jackson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Azubuike 3, Jackson 3, Coleby). Turnovers: 15 (Azubuike 3, Mason 3, Graham 2, Lucas 2, Jackson, Mykhailiuk, Self, Vang, Vick). Steals: 5 (Graham 2, Jackson 2, Mason). Technical Fouls: None.

UNC-Asheville

21

36

57

Kansas

47

48

95

Related content

University of Kansas

Comments

Videos

Kansas 65, Georgia 54: Postgame analysis from The Star's Jesse Newell

View more video

Sports Videos