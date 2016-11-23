KU 65, Georgia 54

MVP Josh Jackson got excited after driving by several Georgia defenders for a bucket during the second half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center. KU beat Georgia, 65-54.
KU's Josh Jackson (11) spots an open Carlton Bragg who was breaking ot the basket during the first half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center.
Georgia's Juwan Parker (middle) drew plenty of attention from the KU defense as this drive to the basket. KU's Josh Jackson (from left) Dwight Dloeby and Legerald Vick smacked down his shot attempt during the second half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center. KU beat Georgia, 65-54.
KU's Josh Jackson (11) shoot over Georgia's Derek Ogbeide during the first half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center.
KU's Landen Lucas rejects a shot by Georgia's Yante Maten during the first half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center. Lucas was called for a foul on the play.
KU's Frank Mason (right) joined Georgia's Jordan Harris (left) and J.J. Frazier in chasing down a loose ball during the first half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center.
KU's Carlton Bragg (middle) secures a rebound away from Georgia's Mike Edwards (from left) Juwan Parker and Houston Kessler during the first half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center.
KU's Lagerald Vick let out a roar after scoring on a drive during the second half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center. KU beat Georgia, 65-54.
KU's Josh Jackson drove between a pair of Georgia on his way to the bucket during the first half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center.
Georgia's Yante Maten charges into KU's Josh Jackson as he drives to the basket during the first half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center.
Kansas coach Bill Self yells defensive instructions to his five on the floor during the second half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center. KU beat Georgia, 65-54.
After having his shot blocked by KU's Dwight Coleby (22) Georgia's Juwan Parker (3) watches the ball go out of bounds during the second half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center. KU beat Georgia, 65-54.
KU's Frank Mason created just enough space for himself to score over Georgia's J.J. Frazier during the second half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center. KU beat Georgia, 65-54.
KU's Udoka Azubuike got tangled up with Georgia's Yante Maten as he put up a shot during the first half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center.
KU's Frank Mason lofts a shot over Georgia's Yante Maten during the second half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center. KU beat Georgia, 65-54.
KU's Devonte' Graham went with his left hand to drive by and score over Georgia's Yante Maten during the second half of Tuesday night's CBE Classic championship game at the Sprint Center. KU beat Georgia, 65-54.
Kansas coach Bill Self led his squad onto the floor to pick up the championship trophy after they beat Georgia, 65-54 Tuesday night at the Sprint Center.
KU picked up the championship trophy of the CBE Classic with a 65-54 win over Georgia Tuesday night at the Spint Center.
