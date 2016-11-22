Zone defense helps Kansas defeat Georgia 65-64

Kansas’ basketball team continues to feed off a steady diet of Thanksgiving week tournament opponents.
The (4-1) Jayhawks, who won the Maui Invitational in 2015, the Orlando Classic in 2014 and the CBE Hall of Fame Classic in 2012, made it four turkey-week holiday titles in five seasons Tuesday night, jolting Georgia, 65-54, for a second-straight CBE championship. KU went 2-1 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2013 in the Bahamas.
A zone defense, of all things, helped the Jayhawks shake off a slow start, which included getting burned for 17 first-half points by Georgia junior forward Yante Maten.
KU trailed, 20-19, with 9:54 left in the first half, but a simple 2-3 zone sparked a 16-4 run that gave the Jayhawks a 35-24 lead right before halftime. Frank Mason (19 points, five rebounds) and Devonté Graham (14 points) had six points apiece in the run.
KU had five players pick up two fouls the first half, including big men Carlton Bragg, Landen Lucas, Udoka Azubuike and Dwight Coleby, as well as guard Lagerald Vick. Georgia went 0-for-8 from three the first half (3 of 18 for the game against the zone) and 9 of 15 at the line (13 of 23 for the game).
KU’s Mason and Graham each hit a pair of threes the initial half. Georgia hit just 8 of 28 shots the first half, with Maten cashing seven in 12 tries. Yes, he was 7 of 12 and his teammates 1 of 16.
The Jayhawks opened in man-to-man the second half, but went back to a zone early as Maten opened the half with a three. Georgia (3-2) sliced KU’s lead to 35-30 at 18:59, but KU went on a 17-4 run to open a 52-34 advantage at 10:40. Graham had five points and Josh Jackson (11 boards, 15 points) and Mason had four in the run.
KU’s Graham and Mason made the all tournament team with MVP Josh Jackson.
Georgia went on a 9-0 run to cut a 17-point Jayhawk lead to 57-49 with 4:52 left, but didn’t pull off the comeback victory.
In the third-place game on Tuesday, UAB defeated George Washington, 81-74. UAB went 1-1 in the tourney and George Washington, an 81-73 loser to Georgia, 0-2.
The Jayhawks continue their busy stretch on Friday when they meet UNC Asheville at 7 p.m., in Allen Fieldhouse. KU will play home games against Long Beach State (Nov. 29), Stanford (Dec. 3), UMKC (Dec. 6) and Nebraska (Dec. 10). KU then gets a break during finals week, taking several days off before tangling with Davidson on Dec. 17 in Sprint Center.
The Jayhawks just finished competing in their third CBE Hall of Fame Classic and first since winning the 2012 event. KU tripped Saint Louis, 73-59, in the finals. The Jayhawks lost to Syracuse, 89-81, in overtime in the title game in 2008, also in Sprint Center.
Next year’s CBE Hall of Fame Classic field in Sprint Center will consist of Creighton, Wisconsin, Baylor and UCLA.
It’s been a big basketball stretch in Kansas City for Georgia. Besides defeating George Washington in the semifinals, the program inducted a former coach and player in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame last Friday.
Hugh Durham coached the Bulldogs to their only Final Four appearance in 1983. He was Georgia’s coach for 17 years and holds the school record for career victories with 297.
Dominique Wilkins, known as the “Human Highlight Film,” during his NBA career, also was inducted. He was the SEC player of the year in 1981.
“It’s big for our program because we just two of our greats in the Hall of Fame,” Georgia coach Mark Fox said. “We wanted to represent them well.”
Recruiting: Kenny Wooten, a 6-8 senior forward from Trinity Christian High School in Las Vegas, who has cut his list to KU, Arizona, USC, Cal and Oregon, on Tuesday tweeted that he would definitely enroll in college for second semester. He is not ranked by Rivals.com or ESPN.com. The Manteca, Calif., native signed with Nevada last school year but was granted a release from his letter of intent and reclassified to the class of 2017. … Immanuel Quickley, a 6-4 junior point guard from John Carroll High in Bel Air, Md., announced on Twitter that he’s cut his recruiting list to eight schools: KU, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Providence, Virginia and Washington. He’s ranked No. 12 in the Class of 2018 according to Rivals.com.
