KU takes on reshuffled UAB

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self can only imagine the shock and sadness felt at Alabama-Birmingham when standout junior point guard Nick Norton suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first half of the first game this month.
“That would be a tough deal, especially a good player like that,” Self said.
The injury to the two-year starter and second-team All-Conference USA selection came in the initial game of 34-year-old Robert Ehsan’s head coaching career.
“I think he’s out for the season,” Self said correctly. “That’s a big loss for them. They’ll be OK, though. They’ve got good players. They were picked to win the league.”
Coming off their second-straight Conference USA title, the Blazers (2-1) — who meet KU (2-1) in a CBE Hall of Fame Classic semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Monday at Kansas City’s Sprint Center — indeed were the preseason pick to win the 14-team league. Junior forwards William Lee and Chris Cokley were chosen to the preseason all-conference team.
No doubt, however, the loss of Norton has proven unsettling.
UAB dropped the first game without its floor general — 84-74 to Furman on Nov. 14 — then bounced back with a 74-51 win over Troy on Thursday.
Sophomore Deion Lavender, who had nine assists against Troy, has taken over at the point with senior Denzell Watts (who was removed from the redshirt list) and senior Hakeem Baxter also garnering minutes at lead guard.
Haase’s final UAB team won the 2015-16 Conference USA regular-season title but lost in the first round of the conference tourney and ended up dropping a first-round NIT game to BYU.
“This place is different,” Ehsan said of UAB after taking over for Haase. “You’ve seen the mid-majors who have had sustained and national success. We’re in a position with our roster, facilities and leadership that we can do that. That’s the unique thing about this situation.”
The Jayhawks will meet either Georgia or George Washington at 6:30 or 9 p.m. Tuesday night; those teams play at 6 p.m. Monday.
UAB at No. 7 Kansas
- When: About 8:30 p.m. Monday
- Where: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.
- Records: UAB 2-1, KU 2-1
- Radio: 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
- TV: ESPN2
P
UAB
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Chris Oakley
6-8
Jr.
14.3
6.0
F
William Lee
6-9
Jr.
9.3
6.0
G
Hakeem Baxter
6-2
Sr.
11.0
3.7
G
Deion Lavender
6-4
So.
4.7
5.3
G
Dirk Williams
6-5
Sr.
13.0
3.3
P
Kansas
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Carlton Bragg
6-10
So.
12.0
6.7
F
Landen Lucas
6-10
Sr.
6.3
4.3
G
Josh Jackson
6-8
Fr.
11.7
4.3
G
Devonte Graham
6-2
Jr.
14.0
3.7
G
Frank Mason
5-11
Sr.
23.0
4.7
UAB (2-1): Robert Ehsan is in his first year as coach after serving as associate head coach under Jerod Haase. Haase, a former KU guard, accepted the Stanford job after leading UAB to a school-record 26 wins and an NIT berth a year ago. Ehsan, 34, is the 10th youngest head coach in Division I basketball. The Blazers have defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (86-66) and Troy (74-51) and lost to Furman (84-74) in games played in Birmingham.
Kansas (2-1): KU is 2-1 against UAB. The Jayhawks beat the Blazers 100-74 in the 2004 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in St. Louis and 109-83 on Nov. 15, 1989, in a Preseason NIT game in Allen Fieldhouse. KU lost to UAB 50-46 in the 1984 Great Alaska Shootout.
Comments