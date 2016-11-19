Kansas beats Texas in overtime 24-21

What would it take?
Those in the Kansas football program had to wonder at times. What was it going to take to break a long Big 12 losing streak, to get the FBS win that had eluded the Jayhawks in coach David Beaty’s first two seasons?
The answer came Saturday in KU’s shocking 24-21, come-from-behind overtime victory over Texas on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
Force six turnovers. Execute on key plays down the stretch. Make clutch field goals when you have to.
Those three aspects all came together as KU rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit while picking up its first victory over Texas since 1938. The win ended KU’s 19-game Big 12 losing streak.
“That’s a good football team over there, and they’ve got a bunch of really, really talented guys,” Beaty said. “Going toe-to-toe with those guys and coming up with a victory, I think it says a lot about the direction our program is headed.”
Matthew Wyman had the game-winner, putting through a 25-yard attempt in overtime just before KU fans streamed from the bleachers to celebrate the win.
“We do this for the fans. We’re the entertainment,” Wyman said. “So it’s great to finally give the fans something to be proud about.”
As one would expect, Beaty was emotional in his postgame television interview. While walking off the field, he hugged volleyball coach Ray Bechard (who’d won his own Big 12 title earlier in the day) and also former KU quarterback Todd Reesing — one of the faces that has often reminded fans that KU football has had success in the recent past.
KU’s Mike Lee had an interception to start overtime, and before that, quarterback Carter Stanley was efficient in the fourth quarter.
He engineered an 80-yard touchdown drive to make it 21-18 before helping KU on a one-minute drill.
Following a fourth-down stop, KU took over trailing by three at its own 29-yard line with 58 seconds left.
Stanley first completed pass to Ke’aun Kinner for eight yards, then another for 26. After an incompletion, he threw again to Kinner for a short gain while also taking a hit that drew a personal-foul penalty that moved it inside the Texas 20 with 19 seconds left.
Receiver Steven Sims saved the game on the next play. Stanley lofted a pass to the end zone that appeared to be intercepted by Kris Boyd, but he couldn’t complete the play as Sims reached desperately to rip the ball away.
“He kept fighting,” Beaty said. “The guy didn’t drop it until the very end, but he kept fighting. That’s why you’ve got to continue to play.”
Beaty sent kicker Matthew Wyman out on the next play, and he put through a 36-yard field goal attempt to tie it at 21.
KU (2-9, 1-7 Big 12) will play at Kansas State next Saturday.
“I know our team is very happy for themselves,” Beaty said, “but they’re really happy for their fans.”
