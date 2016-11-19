Devonte' Graham only accepts passes from KU ball boy

A Kansas ball boy help Devonte' Graham with his pregame shooting before Friday's game against Siena.
jnewell@kcstar.com

University of Kansas

James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball: Can you name them?

James Naismith’s original rules of basketball, written in 1891, are displayed at the University of Kansas' DeBruce Center, adjacent to Allen Fieldhouse. Though many of the founding rules do not apply to today’s game, the 13th and final one comes close: “The side making the most goals in that time shall be declared the winners.” KU alumnus and television journalist Bill Kurtis reads the rules.

University of Kansas

Bob Davis inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Bob Davis, former voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks. Davis spent 48 years calling games across the globe, including eight Final Fours, six KU football bowl games, including the 2008 Orange Bowl and thousands of regular season games in both football and basketball. (Sean Boston/The Wichita Eagle)

Sports Videos