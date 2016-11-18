Bill Self picks up historic 207th home victory

Nobody has won more games in Allen Fieldhouse than Kansas’ Bill Self.
Self, KU’s 14th-year head coach, on Friday directed the Jayhawks to an 86-65 victory over Siena and in the process picked up his 207th home victory against nine losses. He passed Ted Owens, who went 206-47 in 19 seasons in the tradition-rich building.
“That’s a pretty cool deal,” said Self, who was accorded a loud ovation when his milestone was announced on the public-address system after the final horn. “It is a great building. We’ve won a lot of games here. It means you’ve been coaching here a while or Larry Keating (the schedule-maker) schedules a lot of home games. It’s been a fun run.
“I’m more concerned, as we all are, trying to get our team better. This is a tired team. And we’re going to play two quality opponents in Kansas City,” he added of Monday’s 8:30 p.m. game against UAB and Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. contest against Georgia or George Washington in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center.
Self’s record victory came on a night the Jayhawks hit just 3 of 12 threes and 17 of 26 free throws. The Jayhawks, who led by just 63-58 with 7:28 left, were burned by the inside/outside combo of guard Marquis Wright (25 points) and forward Javion Ogunyemi (19 points, four blocks).
KU’s Carlton Bragg had career highs with 15 points and 11 rebounds, helping assure Self the record-setting victory.
“He is a special coach and this is a special place,” Bragg said. “Put those two together and special things happen.”
Senior guard Frank Mason, who scored a team-leading 18 points on a night Lagerald Vick set career highs in points (12) and boards (eight), said the Jayhawks were tickled to win for “one of the best coaches ever. We’re all happy for him.”
Mason scored seven points and Vick six in a 15-2 run that upped the 63-58 lead to 78-60 with 3 minutes to play. Self’s son, Tyler, was able to enter and hit a jumper for two points on his dad’s big night.
“I would never think like that. Now that you mention it, it is nice,” Self said of his son’s contribution. “I don’t know I’d consider it a big shot up 20. It’s nice he got in and made the shot, though.”
Self was asked if his wife, Cindy, would be more pleased with Tyler’s three or Bill getting the most wins in the fieldhouse’s history.
“I think him making the shot would probably trump 500 wins in the building (according to Cindy),” Self said, smiling.
Self was not all that pleased with KU’s second victory in three outings — and 43rd straight home opening win — but conceded it was “one I’m not going to worry about too much. We’ve got to have some individuals come more ready to play than they did tonight. Hopefully it’s a good learning lesson for some kids.”
Senior Landen Lucas had six points, five boards and five blocks with two fouls in 21 minutes.
“He’s a fifth-year senior and he stops to question the official twice back-to-back when the other team has the ball. That’s ridiculous,” Self said. “A lot of that is being tired, too. A lot of that is just fatigue. He’ll get better moving forward.”
Self added that the entire team, which is coming off an eight-day swing to Hawaii and New York in which KU split games against Indiana and Duke, looks “tired. Frank and Devonté didn’t have any legs.”
Self was pleased with sophomore forward Bragg’s work on the inside.
“Carlton went after the ball a lot better,” Self said.
Of his own performance, Bragg said: “Coach has been on me at practice about staying aggressive, to focus on one thing, rebounding, and he said everything else would come natural and it did. My main focus is rebounding and helping the team out.”
Top recruit picks KU – Kansas’ coaching staff has known for a long time that Billy Preston would be a nice addition to the Jayhawks’ frontcourt.
“They have recruited my son since ninth grade,” Preston’s mom, Nicole Player, said on Friday afternoon, moments after her son — a 6-foot-9, 240-pound senior forward from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. — announced on ESPNU he’d chosen KU over Southern Cal, Syracuse and Indiana.
Wearing a gray shirt with bow tie and fashionable glasses, Preston assured his family’s relationship with KU nation would continue by placing a Jayhawk hat on his head during a live announcement in an ESPN studio
“It was my relationship with coach Self and the rest of the staff. I felt comfortable there. I feel they have my best interest at heart,” said Preston, Rivals.com’s No. 8-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2017. “They wanted me to come in and right off the bat make some changes. Hopefully next year we can win a national championship. I just think coach Self and the rest of the coaching staff saw the best in me,” Preston said.
Preston averaged 17.1 points and 8.2 rebounds a game last season at Advanced Prep International in Dallas.
Siena
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Bisping
24
1-6
0-0
3
3
5
Ogunyemi
26
8-19
2-2
8
4
19
Shivers
32
1-3
1-2
1
4
1
Smithen
28
1-4
0-0
2
3
3
Wright
31
9-20
4-5
1
0
25
Richard
20
4-7
0-0
1
1
10
Fisher
17
1-4
0-0
3
4
2
Friday
14
0-3
0-0
3
0
0
Huerter
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Brandwijk
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Merrill
2
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Totals
200
25-66
7-9
23
19
65
Percentages: FG .379, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Wright 3-5, Richard 2-2, Bisping 1-1, Smithen 1-3, Ogunyemi 1-5, Fisher 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 7 (8 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Friday 2, Ogunyemi 2). Turnovers: 7 (Ogunyemi 3, Bisping, Richard, Smithen, Wright). Steals: 7 (Bisping 2, Ogunyemi 2, Merrill, Wright). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Bragg
27
4-8
5-7
12
1
13
Lucas
21
3-5
0-0
6
2
6
Graham
31
5-8
5-7
3
1
15
Jackson
21
4-5
2-4
2
3
10
Mason
35
6-9
5-8
6
1
18
Vick
32
7-12
0-0
3
2
14
Mykhailiuk
19
3-6
0-0
2
1
7
Azubuike
7
0-3
1-2
4
2
1
Coleby
2
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Self
2
1-1
0-0
0
0
2
Vang
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Young
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Lightfoot
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
33-57
18-28
39
13
86
Percentages: FG .579, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Mason 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Graham 0-3, Vick 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 11 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 9 (Lucas 6, Jackson 2, Vick). Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 3, Lucas 3, Mason 3, Coleby, Vick). Steals: 2 (Bragg, Jackson). Technical Fouls: None.
Siena
30
35
—
65
Kansas
40
46
—
86
Comments