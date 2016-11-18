KU’s David Beaty is looking for more from QB Carter Stanley in second start

Kansas coach David Beaty has had to repeat a message to Carter Stanley: Quit being so serious.
Beaty has noticed that every time he’s texted his new starting quarterback in recent weeks, the reply will come back with a businesslike tone — one that’s different from Stanley’s typical lighthearted demeanor.
The coach understands why though.
“I know he’s excited about the opportunity,” Beaty said. “He wants to make the most of it.”
Stanley’s second start will come Saturday, as KU plays host to Texas in the Jayhawks’ final home game of 2016.
A week ago, Stanley completed 26 of 38 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown and interception in a 31-24 loss to Iowa State. That was enough to get a passing grade from Beaty.
“For his first complete game, I thought he played solid,” Beaty said. “He certainly put us in a position to be able to win the game. He didn’t do anything to lose the game for us.”
It’s not surprising that Beaty wants to see more out of his young quarterback this week. Stanley missed on a couple deep passes, including an underthrow to fullback Michael Zunica out of a deceptive formation that Beaty believes could have gone for a touchdown. There also were times when Stanley held onto the ball too long, including one instance when he took a sack to push back a field-goal attempt that was missed by Matthew Wyman.
“Those yards all make a difference,” Beaty said.
When he was playing at his best in the first half, Stanley was making quick decisions. He also was, more often that not, able to get KU’s offense into advantageous looks with its run-pass combo plays, choosing runs with a “light box” and perimeter throws when Iowa State left an extra defender in the middle.
“For the most part, he actually executed exactly like we wanted him to,” Beaty said.
Another challenge will come Saturday, as Stanley looks to solidify his spot as KU’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.
“I think the thing that really has stuck out to me is that he has continued to have that workmanlike approach,” Beaty said. “And you like to see that. He’s really focused.”
Jesse Newell: @jessenewell
Kansas at Texas
- When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Lawrence
- Records: UT 5-5, 3-4 Big 12; KU 1-9, 0-7
- Radio: KFH, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
- TV: KAKE
Comments