KU's Frank Mason breaks down game-winning shot against Duke

James Naismith’s original rules of basketball, written in 1891, are displayed at the University of Kansas' DeBruce Center, adjacent to Allen Fieldhouse. Though many of the founding rules do not apply to today’s game, the 13th and final one comes close: “The side making the most goals in that time shall be declared the winners.” KU alumnus and television journalist Bill Kurtis reads the rules.
Bob Davis, former voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks. Davis spent 48 years calling games across the globe, including eight Final Fours, six KU football bowl games, including the 2008 Orange Bowl and thousands of regular season games in both football and basketball. (Sean Boston/The Wichita Eagle)
Brennan Bechard, director of KU basketball operations, made a half-court shot Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, during Late Night in the Phog in Lawrence. It won $10,000 for Jordan Stiers, a KU sophomore from Independence, Mo. (Monty Davis and Shelly Yang / Kansas City Star)
KU guard Devonte' Graham says he's worried that three newcomers might embarrass themselves with their dance moves at the upcoming Late Night in the Phog. Graham spoke to reporters on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.