Iowa State leaves Kansas still searching for Big 12 football win

Kansas football has now waited more than two years, 19 league games and a couple of coaching stints for a winning performance in the Big 12. After a 31-24 loss to Iowa State Saturday, the conference losing streak staggers forward.
Kansas (1-9) came into the game last in the nation in turnover margin. But an early-game takeaway was what sparked the Jayhawks’ early confidence.
Iowa State took a 3-0 lead, and drove again down to the Kansas 15-yard-line. But KU safety Fish Smithson jumped a route and came down with an interception while skidding out of bounds to thwart the Cyclones’ offense.
That takeaway set up an 88-yard touchdown drive from the Jayhawks, led by quarterback Carter Stanley. He went 6 of 9 through the air on the drive, and Ke’aun Kinner rushed four times for 33 yards. Stanley hit Steven Sims with a 7-yard TD pass.
The Jayhawks put together more of the same on their next scoring drive, going 76 yards and capping it with a one-yard Taylor Martin touchdown run. With that, they took a 14-3 lead to start the second quarter and seemed to be on their way to the elusive conference victory.
The Cyclones, who also came into Saturday with only one win on the season, had other ideas.
ISU got the ball back midway through the second quarter, after a KU punt and the first smattering of boos from the crowd in Lawrence. The Jayhawks faced a fourth-and-two at the Cyclones’ 37-yard-line, and called a timeout before electing to send its quarterback Stanley in to take the snap and punt anyway.
Momentum flipped on the ensuing possession, and ISU pulled within 14-10 with 3:35 left in the second quarter, with Allen Lazard pulling down a 4-yard touchdown from Jacob Park.
After a field goal to open the third quarter, KU’s defensive backs got crossed up in coverage in the red-zone, leaving Iowa State’s Deshaunte Jones wide open to haul in a 12-yard touchdown. ISU botched the extra point, so Kansas clung to a slim lead, 17-16.
Moments later, Kinner burst through a pocket of interior blocking, and scampered 39 yards for the Kansas score, barely touched on the way. The Jayhawks held a 24-16 lead – until their gassed defense allowed 15 straight points from ISU. A field goal with 2:46 left made it a seven-point game.
Mitchell Harger rushed for a six-yard score that brought Iowa State within two (24-22), and Joel Lanning punched one in from one yard out to take the 28-24 lead.
