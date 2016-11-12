How Josh Jackson’s aggressiveness is likely to change at KU

Bill Self delivered the message at what seemed like a strange time.
Early in the second half of Kansas’ 103-99 overtime loss to Indiana, he screamed to the top recruit in the nation, spiking his arm down in a dribbling motion.
The KU coach wanted Josh Jackson to drive. And he yelled out to the 6-foot-8 forward as he was still celebrating a three-pointer he’d just made.
Friday was full of intriguing story lines and questions for KU. Would Self really commit to “small ball?” (Yes.) Does he have any faith in his bench big men at this point? (No.)
But perhaps the question that most fans wanted to be answered: How would Jackson look on a national stage against a top-15 foe?
Answer: Not comfortable … yet.
This perhaps should be expected for any freshman in his first game at KU. Self’s system and philosophies take time to learn, and though Jackson was put in creative situations to score, he too often took it easy on the defense.
“His shot selection wasn’t any good, obviously,” Self said.
And as if to prove Self’s Nostradamus skills, that began to strike right after he chided Jackson for his made three-pointer.
One minute after that, Jackson forced up a long fadeaway two from the top of the key that airballed. Self slapped his hands together before yelling, “Come on!”
Fifty seconds later, Jackson took one dribble on the wing and pulled up for a 19-foot jumper. It’s probably the worst shot this KU team can take, considering long twos are worse than threes, shots off a dribble are worse than spot-ups and Jackson is probably KU’s least-talented jump-shooter in the starting lineup outside of center Landen Lucas.
Guard Frank Mason seemed to wonder about the shot too, immediately turning to the KU bench with palms toward the air as if to say, “What was that?”
Self had talked about this happening with Jackson in previous weeks, and it makes sense. All his life, when the forward was told to “be aggressive,” that meant go score. He was the best player on the court. He was expected to do it all himself.
And though the two words remain the same at KU, “be aggressive” needs to be interpreted differently. It means attack at all times. It means create off the dribble to find others, not necessarily just to score for yourself.
This isn’t as simple as it seems. Jackson came to KU, in part, because he wanted a talented cast around him. He’s got that, as evidenced by Mason’s relentless 30-point effort and Devonté Graham’s creativity on the outside.
No one should overreact after this one. Indiana looks good. KU probably wins with one more Mason free throw. And the Jayhawks probably win this game in January, when Self will have more than 2 1/2 bench guys developed.
But that tantalizing ceiling — the one that resulted in two of four Sports Illustrated writers picking the Jayhawks to win it all — will only come when Jackson embraces his strengths and matures from high school Alpha to college creator.
The freshman one-and-done was at his best in the preseason with drives on the perimeter. Blessed with a quick first step and a glide to the rim, there were a few occasions against Emporia State a week ago where he looked every bit the top-five pick he’s expected to be at the end of this season.
And it appears Self is ready to give him plenty of opportunities to make plays. There were a few new wrinkles to KU’s offense with this year’s new four-guard look, which included Jackson getting isolated up top to drive on KU’s “Four” play and also him playing the role of Perry Ellis on the Jayhawks’ popular “Down” call from last year.
Until Tuesday, when KU plays Duke, Jackson’s season stats will remain like this: Nine points, 3-for-11 shooting and untapped potential that will likely come with more time.
Jesse Newell: @jessenewell
Comments