Dallas guard signs with Jayhawks

Marcus Garrett, a 6-foot-5 senior combo guard from Dallas Skyline High who orally committed to Kansas on Aug. 1, signed a national letter of intent with the Jayhawks on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
He chose KU over Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma State, Connecticut and others. He averaged 17.7 points and 10.1 assists last season for Skyline.
Garrett, the No. 37-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2017, had a signing ceremony at his high school and tweeted, “It’s Official #Rock Chalk.”
“I sent the letter to Kansas and everything is official,” Garrett told JayhawkSlant.com, signing the letter on his 18th birthday. “I’m officially a member of the Kansas basketball program. I was really nervous about today and didn’t really sleep much last night.”
“It was kind of a long night for me, but I’m glad that I signed with Kansas and everything is done. It’s a great day for me and my family and I didn’t sleep much last night, but it has been an exciting day for me. I’m just ready to put all of my focus on the season. I’m really excited about the upcoming year and that’s where my focus is at. I’ve signed with Kansas and it’s been a great day, but the season is about to start and I’m really looking forward to my final year at Skyline.”
KU has three scholarships to give in the recruiting Class of 2017, more if anybody turns pro.
