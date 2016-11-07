KU’s Josh Jackson relishes his driving, one-handed slam against Emporia State

Josh Jackson split a pair of defenders at the top of the key, then pushed Emporia State forward Stephaun Limuel out of the way before finishing the first spectacular dunk of his college career — a one-handed slam in the second half of Kansas’ 104-62 victory over the Hornets on Sunday in Allen Fieldhouse.
“When I was younger, I was that guy being shoved around. I didn’t get a lot stronger until I got here,” Jackson, KU’s 6-foot-8, 207-pound freshman from Detroit, said after scoring 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with five assists, two blocks and one turnover in 26 minutes.
“It’s kind of new for me to be shoving guys around like that, but I kind of like it,” Jackson added with a grin.
Jackson was satisfied with the dunk on Limuel, a 6-6, 200-pound junior.
“I thought it was good. I was a little bit excited. I tried not to show it,” Jackson said. “Hopefully I did a good enough job of not showing it.”
Jackson watched in delight Sunday as fellow freshman Udoka Azubuike flushed six dunks, good for 13 points. The 7-foot, 280-pound Azubuike also had seven rebounds and three blocks.
“I love watching Udoka play. He is a force inside, definitely the biggest guy we’ve got on the team. He makes it easy for us. You put the ball up there and nine times out of 10 he’ll go get it no matter where the ball is. That’s a good thing,” said Jackson, who dished one of four second-half lobs to Azubuike.
The lob dunk has been common in the 14-year Bill Self era at KU.
“When all you’ve got to do is throw it up there, it should be an easy basket,” Self said.
“The one he had the first half was impressive with Devonté (Graham),” Self added of Graham flipping a no-look lob to Azubuike for a slam.
Azubuike had three fouls in 16 minutes after fouling out in eight minutes in the exhibition opener against Washburn.
“The fouls he made last game we looked at on film. He did a good job not making the same mistakes today,” Jackson said.
Jackson also cut down on errors. He had just one turnover against Emporia State against his five assists.
“Definitely if my teammates are open I can get them the ball,” Jackson said. “One thing I tried to focus on in this game was my turnovers. I had five turnovers last game. I was just trying to make the right passes.”
Jackson off the court
Jackson, who has been quite open and engaging in interviews since his arrival on campus in June, recently discussed his love of chess on “The Seth Davis Show” on campusinsiders.com.
“Nobody will play me. I don’t think anybody on the team knows how to play chess,” Jackson told Davis. “I’ll probably play one of the coaches.
“At elementary school I started a chess club when I was in the fourth grade. I used to play a lot. At school I’d play every day. It was probably my favorite thing about school then, being able to go to school and play chess. After I got older it’s kind of hard to find someone to play.”
To Greg Couch of bleacherreport.com, Jackson said: “I like thinking games. Chess forces you to think about the decisions you’re making before you make them, after you make them. Just being able to think before you move, think about what happens if you do this or do that.”
It was revealed at KU Media Day that Jackson plays the saxophone.
“On a scale of 1-10 I’d give myself maybe a seven,” Jackson said on Davis’ show. “They tried to get me to play at Late Night. No way I was going to play in front of 16,000 people. I could be good enough to. The mental aspect … I’d have been too nervous.”
Itinerary
KU’s basketball players and coaches were to spend Monday night at a Kansas City hotel, then fly out of Kansas City International Airport at approximately 6 a.m., Tuesday.
The destination is Honolulu, site of Friday’s 8:30 p.m. (Central time) season-opener against Indiana at the Armed Forces Classic.
Self said members of the traveling party are actually on three different flights, one connecting in Los Angeles, one in Seattle and one in Atlanta. The team will have a busy Wednesday, not only practicing but taking a tour of the USS Arizona and a destroyer at U.S. Naval Station Pearl Harbor as well as holding a clinic for youths in Honolulu.
