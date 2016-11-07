KU 104, Emporia State 62

KU's Josh Jackson lifts off for a dunk over ESU's Stephaun Limuel during the second half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU won, 104-62.
KU's Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk got an awkward shot off after being fouled by ESU's Bradley Fisher during the second half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU won, 104-62.
KU's Lagerald Vick is fouled by Emporia State's Josh Pederson as he goes up for a shot during the first half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Carlton Bragg (left) and ESU's Terrance Sardin battle for rebound position during the first half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Frank Mason wrapped a pass around ESU's Terrance Sardin during the first half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU won, 104-62.
KU's Lagerald Vick (left) stabs the ball away from ESU's Jevon Taylor during the first half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Lagerald Vick (left) and ESU's Jevon Taylor battle for a loose ball during the first half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Josh Jackson (11) goes for the dunk over ESU's Jawan Emery during the first half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Devonte' Graham drains a three-pointer over ESU's Stephaun Limuel during the first half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Dwight Coleby got this shot over ESU's Bradley Fisher during the second half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU won, 104-62.
KU's Carlton Bragg throws down a two-hander after getting by ESU's Tyler Jordan during the first half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.
After putting the game away, KU teammates Udoka Azubuike (left) and Frank Mason cheer on the reserves during the second half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU won, 104-62.
KU's Devonte' Graham (right) takes a swipe at the ball as ESU's Brandon Hall tries to haul in a pass during the first half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Josh Jackson takes a three-pointer over ESU's Juwan Emery during the second half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU won, 104-62.
KU's Udoka Azubuike got by ESU's Garin Vaniver for a dunk during the first half of Sunday night's exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU won, 104-62.
Kansas coach Bill Self was happier with his team during their second exhibition game Sunday night against Emporia State, but there is still improvement to be made. KU won, 104-62.
