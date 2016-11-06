Kansas much more complete in second exhibition win

Kansas may or may not be ready for its regular-season opener against defending Big Ten champ Indiana on Friday in Honolulu.
But no question the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks looked better equipped to play the No. 11-rated Hoosiers than they did a week ago. Kansas looked better than its 18-point victory over Washburn last week with a 104-62 clobbering of Emporia State on Sunday night in Allen Fieldhouse.
KU outrebounded Emporia State 49-31 after being outrebounded by Washburn by one last week.
The Jayhawks in their second- and final exhibition had a batch of highlight-reel plays, including several lobs for dunks to freshman Udoka Azubuike (13 points, including two off a dunk on a no-look lob from Devonté Graham), as well as driving one-handed slams by Josh Jackson (11 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Mitch Lightfoot (12 points) in the final half.
Svi Mykhailiuk, who had a behind-the-back pass assist to Frank Mason (team-leading 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting) in the first half and also cashed back-to-back threes, finished with 16 points.
Lagerald Vick replaced Carlton Bragg in the starting lineup following Bragg’s two-rebound outing against Washburn and had seven points and four boards. Bragg had two points, four boards and five turnovers.
The Jayhawks, who made 18 of 34 free throws against Washburn, made 21 of 32 while hitting 61.3 percent of their shots.
The game was tied 11-11 after five minutes, but KU closed the half on a 44-18 run and led big at the break, 55-29.
Mykhailiuk hit a pair of threes and had 12 points, while Graham (10 points, four assistgs) and Mason had 10 apiece off combined 11-of-13 shooting. KU hit 61.3 percent from the field the first half but made just 12 of 19 free throws. KU won the first-half board battle, 24-14.
Mykhailiuk scored eight points, Graham seven and Mason five in a 23-2 run that busted that 11-11 tie and made it 34-13 at 7:31. Coach Shaun Vandiver’s son, Gavin, had nine for ESU the first half and nine for the game.
KU will open the regular season against Indiana on Friday night in the Armed Forces Classic in Honolulu. The Jayhawks will practice Monday in Lawrence, then fly to Honolulu early Tuesday morning. The flight is so early Tuesday, the players and coaches will spend the night Monday in a Kansas City hotel.
The Jayhawks will tour the USS Arizona on Wednesday at Pearl Harbor and also hold a clinic for children. The squad also, of course, will practice in Honolulu on Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the game, which will be held at Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii campus.
After Friday’s game, the Jayhawks will fly to New York in preparation for a Champions Classic contest against Duke on Nov. 15.
The Jayhawks are flying commercial to Honolulu and on to New York instead of charter because there are not many fans in the traveling party. KU officials said the cost would have been exorbitant to charter to Honolulu and on to New York without others on the flight helping defray the cost.
EMPORIA ST. (62): Hall 3-8 3-6 9, Ternaat 2-6 0-0 6, Pedersen 2-4 0-0 5, Sardin 1-3 0-1 2, Jordan 0-6 0-0 0, Fort 2-4 4-4 10, Vandiver 3-9 0-1 9, Taylor 2-8 0-0 5, Emery 2-4 1-3 5, Morton 0-1 4-4 4, McLemore 0-0 3-4 10, Limuel 1-5 0-1 2, Fisher 1-2 0-0 2, Dale 0-1 0-0 0, Hodge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 15-24 62.
KANSAS (104): Mason 7-7 1-1 17, Jackson 4-9 2-2 11, Graham 3-5 2-3 10, Vick 1-4 5-6 7, Lucas 3-4 0-1 6, Mykhailiuk 5-9 4-4 16, Azubuike 6-9 1-4 13, Lightfoot 4-4 4-7 12, Coleby 3-3 2-4 8, Bragg 1-4 0-0 2, Vang 1-1 0-0 2, Self 0-2 0-0 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-62 21-32 104.
Halftime: Kansas 55, Emporia St. 29. Three-point shooting: Emporia St. 9-29 (Vandiver 3-8, Fort 2-2, Ternaat 2-6, Pedersen 1-3, Taylor 1-6, Dale 0-1, Emery 0-1, Jordan 0-2), Kansas 7-18 (Mason 2-2, Mykhailiuk 2-4, Graham 2-4, Jackson 1-3, Self 0-1, Bragg 0-1, Vick 0-3). Rebounds: Emporia St. 31 (Jordan 4), Kansas 49 (Lucas, Azubuike 7). Assists: Emporia St. 9 (Hall 6), Kansas 24 (Jackson, Mason 5). Steals: Emporia St. 7 (Limuel 2), Kansas 7 (Graham 3). Blocks: Emporia St. 0, Kansas 9 (Azubuike 3). Fouls: Emporia St. 27, Kansas 22. Fouled out: Sardin, Emery, Fisher, Bragg. Technicals: None. A: 16,300.
