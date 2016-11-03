Meet the 2016-17 Jayhawk men’s team

0 Frank Mason
Height: 5-11
Weight: 190
Class: Senior
Hometown (previous school): Petersburg, Va. (Massanutten Military Academy)
So far: A tough point guard who’s physical and doesn’t mind hitting the floor. He’s the team’s leading returning scorer (12.9 points) and last year averaged 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
What he adds: Four-year point guards are becoming a rarity in programs such as KU’s, so leadership is one of Mason’s biggest roles. He should also be an All-Big 12 candidate.
2 Lagerald Vick
Height: 6-5
Weight: 175
Class: Sophomore
Hometown (previous school): Memphis, Tenn. (Douglass)
So far: Vick was down the list of perimeter players used by Bill Self last season. His highlight was seven points in 10 minutes in the first-game NCAA win over Austin Peay.
What he adds: Vick has shown he can shoot (14 of 25 last season) but may get into more games as a defender drawing a scorer when Devonte’ Graham or others need a break.
4 Devonte’ Graham
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Raleigh, N.C. (Brewster Academy, N.H.)
So far: Averaged 11.3 points in 33 minutes last season, coming into his own as a go-to Jayhawk. His two late threes in a four-point win at Oklahoma helped that perception. He later was Big 12 Tournament MVP.
What he adds: He reminds Self of an Aaron Miles-type point guard (who can shoot better). Self also thinks Graham is just starting to show what he can be.
10 Svi Mykhailiuk
Height: 6-8
Weight: 205
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Cherkasy, Ukraine (Cherkasy First City Gymnasia)
So far: He’s now a junior but still 19 years old. His 23-point breakout performance in the NCAA-opening win over Austin Peay was an eye-opener. Self said it’s part of Mykhaili’s high ceiling of potential.
What he adds: A 40-percent three-point shooter who will get more opportunities with the departure of so many scorers from last season. Mykhailiuk moves up in the rotation.
11 Josh Jackson
Height: 6-8
Weight: 207
Class: Freshman
Hometown (previous school): Detroit (Prolific Prep, Calif.)
So far: The top-rated high school senior last spring, Jackson picked KU over Arizona and Michigan State. Self already acknowledges it’s a one-year stop for the NBA-bound Jackson.
What he adds: A tall, lanky guard who can play all over the court, he’ll bring athleticism that will remind fans of one-year Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins.
12 Tucker Vang
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Goddard (Goddard)
So far: Vang was a practice player for the KU women’s team and earned a men’s walk-on spot over the summer.
What he adds: He adds more KU blood lines. His mother and father are KU grads, and dad Pete played football in the early 1990s.
14 Malik Newman
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Class: Sophomore
Hometown (previous school): Jackson, Miss. (Mississippi St.)
So far: Newman averaged 11.3 points last season at Mississippi State before deciding to transfer.
What he adds: He’ll sit out this season because of NCAA transfer rules but be able to give KU practices a quality scout-team presence.
15 Carlton Bragg
Height: 6-10
Weight: 240
Class: Sophomore
Hometown (previous school): Cleveland (Villa Angela-St. Joseph)
So far: He was Perry Ellis’ stand-in who showed occasional potential with 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds.
What he adds: He’s added weight, up 26 pounds since last season to 247. See if he plays some post in KU’s four-guard sets.
20 Tyler Self
Height: 6-2
Weight: 170
Class: Senior
Hometown (previous school): Lawrence (Free State)
So far: Self, the coach’s son, has appeared in 14 games over three seasons.
What he adds: He adds grounding for his father, who has acknowledged it’ll be different not having his son around the program next year for the first time.
21 Clay Young
Height: 6-5
Weight: 205
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Lansing (Kansas City CC)
So far: Young was a first-year KU walk-on last season.
What he adds: Plays on the scout team that gives regular rotation players an idea of what the upcoming opponent does.
22 Dwight Coleby
Height: 6-9
Weight: 240
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Nassau, Bahamas (Mississippi)
So far: Coleby sat out last season as a transfer from Mississippi, where he averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 16.5 minutes.
What he adds: Wichita State fans will notice similarities with Coleby and his other brother, Kadeem, a Shocker in 2013-14. Rebounds and clogging the middle should be strong suits.
33 Landen Lucas
Height: 6-10
Weight: 240
Class: Senior
Hometown (previous school): Portland, Ore. (Westview)
So far: Lucas is a finisher, making 64.3 percent of his shots last year even with an offensive skill set that’s still developing. Lucas worked with former KU big man Wayne Simien in the summer to develop more moves.
What he adds: He’ll be a steady starter in the middle after tons of improvement as a junior. Expanded post moves could give KU an extra headache for game-planning opponents.
35 Udoka Azubuike
Height: 7-0
Weight: 280
Class: Freshman
Hometown (previous school): Delta, Nigeria (Potter’s House Christian, Fla.)
So far: Just 17, Azubuike was 7-foot, 300 pounds when he arrived at KU. Twenty-five pounds later, he’s a little leaner but still a big body.
What he adds: His potential might not lead to big numbers right away, but Self likes Azubuike’s long-term upsdie.
44 Mitch Lightfoot
Height: 6-8
Weight: 210
Class: Freshman
Hometown (previous school): Gilbert, Ariz. (Gilbert Christian)
So far: He averaged 22.6 points and 11.9 rebounds as a high school senior. He’s not at the top of the KU recruiting class, but Self thinks he can be a long-term steal.
What he adds: Probably a long-term asset rather than immediate contributions. Self loves his competitiveness.
55 Evan Maxwell
Height: 6-10
Weight: 235
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Clarks Summit, Pa. (Liberty)
So far: Averaged 10 points and 4.8 rebounds as a starter last season at Liberty, a low-Division I member of the Big South Conference.
What he adds: NCAA transfer rules will sideline him this season. He’ll be a junior in 2017-18.
