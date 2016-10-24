University of Kansas

David Beaty says he ‘can live with’ KU’s interceptions from Saturday’s loss

By Jesse Newell

After committing three turnovers in Saturday’s 44-20 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Kansas football team increased its nation-leading total to 25 giveaways.

KU coach David Beaty still walked away feeling a lot better about his team’s miscues, especially after getting to rewatch the film.

“All of them were preventable, but every now and then, there’s forces that work against you sometimes,” Beaty said. “You can say you can get unlucky every now and then.”

The Jayhawks appeared to be especially jinxed on their final interception of the third quarter.

Receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez ran past Oklahoma State’s coverage, and quarterback Montell Cozart delivered a catchable ball beyond the Cowboys’ two defenders.

“We have a play that’s about to turn into a touchdown, and it bounces off Quiv’s facemask, right to the guy that he horribly beat on the route,” Beaty said. “That guy benefits from it. He made a play.

“I can live with those types of deals, because those types of deals, they’re going to happen during the course of play. What I can’t live with is self-inflicted turnovers where we have to be smart about what we’re doing.”

Beaty took responsibility for KU’s other interception. With Oklahoma State blitzing, Cozart threw to his hot route when it was picked off by backpedaling defensive tackle DeQuinton Osborne.

When Cozart came to the sideline, Beaty patted him on the right shoulder, then pointed up to the videoboard. Cozart snapped his head back before clapping his hands once in frustration.

Beaty said Oklahoma State had not run that type of zone blitz all season.

“That’s not on Montell. I can live with those mistakes,” Beaty said. “Every now and again, they get you.”

KU’s third turnover was a fumble on its first possession of the second half. Running back Ke’aun Kinner lost control through a pile of bodies in the middle, later saying he failed to keep the ball high and tight as coaches had taught him.

“That one killed us,” Beaty said. “That one was definitely preventable.”

KU’s 14 turnovers through four Big 12 games is six more than any other conference team. The Jayhawks also have at least two giveaways in each game this season.

“Most teams need to play without turnovers. It’s not realistic for it to happen like that all the time,” Beaty said. “But for us, we’re in such a situation right now that you do feel like you have to play mistake-free football (to win), because it’s hard to overcome it.”

Jesse Newell: @jessenewell

