David Beaty says he ‘can live with’ KU’s interceptions from Saturday’s loss

Oklahoma State defensive tackle DeQuinton Osborne (91) looks for blocking after intercepting a pass during the second half against Kansas on Saturday in Lawrence.
Orlin Wagner
Associated Press
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chris Carson (32) hurdled a diving Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Derrick Neal (7) as Kansas Jayhawks safety Fish Smithson (9) watched in the fourth quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) was sacked by Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle DeeIsaac Davis (99) in the second quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Montell Cozart (2) delivered a touchdown pass to Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez (1) in the first quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez (1) celebrated a touchdown with his teammates in the first quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chris Carson (32) celebrated a fourth quarter touchdown as Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Mike Lee (11) walked toward the sidelines during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez (1) and Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (11) celebrated Gonzalez touchdown in the first quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Courtney Arnick (28) and Kansas Jayhawks safety Fish Smithson (9) combined to tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Justice Hill (27) for a short gain in the first quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Barry Sanders (26) hung onto the ball as Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Courtney Arnick (28) made the tackle in the first quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks running back Taylor Martin (24) tried to pull his leg free from the grasp of Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Vili Leveni (95) in the first quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Jalen McCleskey (1) hung onto the ball as he was tackled by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Courtney Arnick (28) and Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Mike Lee (11) in the first quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle DeeIsaac Davis (99) celebrated after sacking Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) in the second quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jordan Sterns (13) lifted Kansas Jayhawks running back Taylor Martin (24) off of his feet in the second quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) got rid of the ball before Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. (2) could make a sack during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Montell Cozart (2) escaped the pressure from Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Jarrell Owens (93) during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chris Carson (32) spin around a tackle by Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Daniel Wise (96) in the second quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Montell Cozart (2) scrambled for a gain in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks place kicker Matthew Wyman (7) reacted the ball ricocheted past his knees after his field goal attempt was blocked in the second quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) slipped out of the grasp of Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Daniel Wise (96) in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (47), Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chris Carson (32) and Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver James Washington (28) celebrated a touchdown as Kansas Jayhawks safety Fish Smithson (9) walked back to the sidelines in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks running back Taylor Martin (24) bounced the ball to the outside as he ran in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (11) danced around a tackle by Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Ashton Lampkin (6) in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Anthony Olobia (35) celebrated a sack in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) was sacked by Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Julian Chandler (25) in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle DeQuinton Osborne (91) picked off a pass thrown by Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Montell Cozart (2) in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jordan Sterns (13) returned an interception in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jordan Sterns (13) picked off a pass as Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez (1) was knocked to the turf by Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Lenzy Pipkins (4) in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks head coach David Beaty studied his play sheet before calling for a pass play on fourth down from the five yard-line in the fourth quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks head coach David Beaty called out to the offense before they ran a pass play on fourth from the five yard-line in the fourth quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Courtney Arnick (28) tried to hold on to tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Justice Hill (27) in the fourth quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks running back Taylor Martin (24) crossed the goal line to score the Jayhawks only rushing touchdown of the game in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas Jayhawks running back Taylor Martin (24) celebrated after scoring the Jayhawks only rushing touchdown of the game in the third quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and Oklahoma State University Big 12 football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. Oklahoma State beat Kansas 44-20.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Comments