Jayhawk report: Baylor 49, KU 7

First quarter
The key: KU quarterback Ryan Willis couldn’t get enough arm strength on a tough pass from one hash to the opposite sideline, as Baylor’s Ryan Reid stepped in front of Steven Sims and returned the interception 64 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six made it 14-0 Bears midway through the first quarter, and the rout was on from there.
Second quarter
The key: KU was out of it anyway, but the game became more embarrassing when center Joe Gibson started a snap, stopped, then half-snapped it for a fumble that Baylor recovered inside the Jayhawks’ 5. Baylor’s Shock Linwood scored a four-yard touchdown on the next play, putting KU in a five-touchdown hole.
Third quarter
The key: KU quarterback Carter Stanley’s first drive of the game was a successful one, as he led the team 68 yards, capped by a Khalil Herbert two-yard touchdown run. Sims had the big play, reversing field for a 34-yard catch and run over the middle.
Fourth quarter
The key: Baylor’s backups continued to frustrate KU’s offense, as the Jayhawks managed just 20 fourth-quarter yards with an interception.
Report card
Offense: F. Woof. Willis had his worst game of the season, KU’s offensive line struggled against Baylor’s front four, and the Jayhawks failed to establish a steady running game. Add on five turnovers, and this grade is the easiest of the bunch.
Defense: D. KU’s defense was unable to build upon last week’s strong effort against TCU. The Jayhawks were driven off the ball in the running game, had too many missed tackles and also failed to force turnovers when the game was within reach.
Special teams: C+. Not much to report here. Cole Moos had a nice day with punts of 82 and 73 yards with the wind at his back. KU did have a miscue on one of its punt returns, as LaQuvionte Gonzalez was nearly injured after getting blindsided by a teammate who couldn’t hold his ground while blocking.
Coaching: F. Halfway through the season, KU’s biggest issue is poor decisions from its quarterbacks. At least part of that blame has to fall with coach David Beaty, who took over as his team’s quarterbacks coach in the offseason with the specific purpose of improving that position. You also can mark this down as another game where KU failed to bring its own energy in a game away from Memorial Stadium.
Player of the game
KU punter Cole Moos averaged 50.4 yards on eight punts, which included the two that went 70-plus.
Reason to hope
The Jayhawks play much better at home, and that’s where they’ll have a chance for their next victory.
Reason to mope
A week after showing signs of progress offensively, KU’s offensive line was overwhelmed and its quarterbacks regressed in an ugly all-around effort.
Looking ahead
The Jayhawks will play host to Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. next Saturday.
