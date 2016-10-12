Golfer Slade Adams, 1995 Big Eight tri-champion, dies at 42

Slade Adams, a former professional golfer and Big Eight champion, died Monday at 42.
Mr. Adams, of Wichita, played in the 1997 U.S. Open.
At Kansas, he shared the 1995 Big Eight title, won at Hutchinson’s Prairie Dunes, with two other golfers. He competed in the 1995 and 1996 NCAA Championships with the Jayhawks, finishing in a tie for 21st in 1996.
As a pro, Mr. Adams made the cut at the 1997 U.S. Open at Congressional and finished 84th. He also played in the 1999 Buick Invitational. He played in Air Capital Classic five times from 1997-2001 and in 27 Web.com Tour events.
He played on three Class 5A champions at Kapaun Mount Carmel and started his college career at TCU before transferring to Kansas.
A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday with the funeral mass at 10 a.m. Friday, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Mr. Adams is survived by wife, Gina Adams, and daughters Jillian, Teresa and Victoria.
