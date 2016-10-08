Kansas can’t complete upset in 24-23 loss to TCU

The Kansas football defense was good enough to get the Jayhawks to the verge of a monumental upset. It wasn’t couldn’t quite close one out, though.
Brandon Hatfield’s 34-yard field goal with 1:21 left proved to be the game-winner, as TCU escaped with a 24-23 victory over KU on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
The Jayhawks, who entered as 30-point underdogs, were oh-so close to snapping a 13-game Big 12 losing streak before the final TCU drive. Kenny Hill took his team 59 yard on eight plays, which set up Hatfield’s late kick.
KU pulled off a miracle fourth-down hook-and-ladder on its final drive to give the team a chance at a game-winning field goal, but Matthew Wyman’s 54-yard try with six seconds left fluttered wide right.
KU quarterback Ryan Willis’ 21-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave KU a 23-14 lead, but the Jayhawks’ special teams failed them later. Wyman missed all three of his fourth-quarter field-goal attempts, coming from 37, 41 and 54 yards
The KU defense had plenty of highlights. It held the nation’s third-leading passer, Kenny Hill, to 206 passing yards with three interceptions. The Jayhawks also forced a fumble against a TCU team that had just six giveaways in its first five games.
KU’s defense started its impressive play early.
After Willis opened the game with an interception, KU’s Brandon Stewart immediately gained possession back, stepping in front of a curl route for the Jayhawks’ fourth interception of the year.
Dorance Armstrong followed with more first-quarter disruption, using a speed rush around the end to sack Hill and force a fumble. KU’s Damani Mosby fell on it, and nine plays later, Taylor Martin scored on a one-yard touchdown run to give the Jayhawks their first, first-quarter points since the opener against Rhode Island.
KU’s defense continued to stand strong after that, making up for more Willis miscues. The sophomore, in his first start of the season, had four first-half turnovers, which included three picks and a lost fumble.
The Jayhawks still surrendered only 14 points before the break, one coming on a three-yard TCU drive and the other on a 64-yard march late that gave the Horned Frogs their first lead at 14-10.
TCU (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) has won its last five meetings with KU by a combined 35 points.
