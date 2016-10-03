KU names Ryan Willis new starting quarterback

The Kansas football team has a new starting quarterback.
KU coach David Beaty announced during his weekly “Hawk Talk” radio show Monday that the Jayhawks would be starting sophomore Ryan Willis in Saturday’s 11 a.m. home game against TCU. Montell Cozart had started the team’s previous four games.
“He has shown some real progress for us from fall camp moving along, in terms of how he’s studying and the way he’s starting to understand,” Beaty said of Willis on his radio show. “I think his efficiency has been a little better for us than even Montell has produced for us.”
Beaty said the coaching staff alerted both players of the move Monday.
“I know Ryan’s excited about it,” Beaty said. “We’re looking forward to seeing him take advantage of that opportunity.”
