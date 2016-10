For years, the sophomore Kansas guard has put his body on the floor in pursuit of hustle play. He thought he pulled one off late in a narrow loss against Villanova on Saturday. Instead, he was called for a foul, his fifth, when he collided with Josh Hart a split second after securing the ball. Read more here: http://www.kansas.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article68499692.html#storylink=cpy