Texas Tech’s passing game overwhelms Kansas 55-19

One didn’t have to squint to see positives from the Kansas football team in its 55-19 loss to Texas Tech on Thursday night.
Defensive coordinator Clint Bowen’s defenders rallied to ballcarriers and played with emotion and physicality. The Jayhawks’ special teams had a nearly perfect day, and the team was turnover-free before garbage time in the fourth quarter.
Still, never was it more evident where KU lags hopelessly behind the rest of the conference.
The telling stat was this: Texas Tech had 548 passing yards, while KU had 250.
This isn’t a new problem for KU. The Jayhawks were last in the Big 12 in passing yards per game in 2012 and 2013, before “improving” to ninth in 2014 and eighth in 2015.
The struggles continue this year, even Thursday against Texas Tech’s league-worst pass defense. Though Montell Cozart and Ryan Willis each had highlight moments Thursday, neither was able to consistently play anywhere close to the level of Texas Tech starter Patrick Mahomes or backup Nic Shimonek, who was spectacular after Mahomes suffered a third-quarter shoulder injury.
Cozart, who started, completed 9 of 20 passes for 97 yards with an interception and touchdown. Willis, meanwhile, received an extended audition after that, going 14-for-26 for 142 yards with one TD of his own.
Even though it wasn’t close late, there was a moment in the third quarter when KU had hope of an upset with help from a lucky break.
After Willis had to leave a possession with a right leg injury, Cozart faced a crucial third-and-11, and his pass to Taylor Martin was swatted away by Texas Tech’s Justis Nelson.
The only problem for Tech was that it didn’t hit the ground. The ball deflected to KU’s LaQuvionte Gonzalez, who advanced forward for a 15-yard gain. The next play, Cozart found Steven Sims for an 11-yard score, and the deficit suddenly looked manageable at 28-16.
KU’s defense continued to sell out to get to Mahomes on the next possession, with Cameron Rosser coming through with the Jayhawks’ third sack to force a three-and-out. Willis came back in to lead the Jayhawks to the Red Raiders’ 3 before KU settled for a Matthew Wyman field goal made it 28-19.
Mahomes injured his right shoulder on the next possession before Shimonek played the part of hero for Texas Tech. In the final quarter and a half, he completed 15 of 21 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns.
Add that to Mahomes’ 277 yards and four scores, and Texas Tech — for another night — continued its nation’s-best passing pace.
KU, 1-3, will play host to TCU at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8.
