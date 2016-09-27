Jason Phillips coaching KU receivers with ‘chip on my shoulder’

1:37 KU coach Bill Self on NBA Draft: 'There's so much false hope' Pause

2:36 2016 KU Barnstorming Tour

1:50 Naismith's rules of basketball get home fitting of legacy at KU

11:39 Jayhawks' season ends with loss to Villanova in the Elite Eight

2:19 Elite Eight Postgame: Villanova 64, Kansas 59

1:43 Devonte Graham expresses shock over fifth foul in Villanova loss

2:17 Elite Eight: Jayhawks come to grips with season-ending loss to Villanova

1:24 March Sadness: Louisville is hoops heaven for KU fans, heartache for hometown hoops

4:39 Bill Self on playing loose

1:06 KU Guard Wayne Selden Ready To Make Things Happen In Elite Eight