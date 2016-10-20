Kansas State looking to add limestone field wall to football stadium?

Kansas State might be eyeing another enhancement for its football stadium -- a limestone wall that surrounds the playing field.
At least that’s what a fundraising video released Thursday by K-State indicated.
The Wildcats included plans for the wall in their long-term vision for renovating Snyder Family Stadium when they began making upgrades several years ago. It seems K-State athletic director John Currie is now ready to begin the fundraising stage for the project.
The video, which was taken down about 30 minutes after going online, began with Currie addressing a K-State crowd and went on to show what Snyder Family Stadium will look like with a limestone wall surrounding the playing surface. The wall, according to the video, will feature 300 customizable capstones, which donors can purchase.
K-State’s playing surface is currently surrounded by nondescript railing on most sides. A limestone will add character to the stadium and enhance visuals on all sides of the field.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
