October 9, 2016 9:53 AM

An unusual way to celebrate a teammate’s touchdown

Kellis Robinett

By Kellis Robinett

Kansas State receiver Byron Pringle returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown during a 44-38 victory against Texas Tech on Saturday.

His reward: A punch to the gut.

That’s the way teammate Dominique Heath decided to celebrate following the score. After helping block on the return, Heath raced into the end zone to congratulate Pringle. Three other teammates were already hugging Pringle when Heath reached him, but his celebration stood out from the pack. Heath, apparently a bit too excited, punched Pringle in the stomach with enough force to make him fall on his back.

Pringle stayed on the ground for a few seconds, needing help from Heath to get back on his feet. He then jogged off the field in pain. Ouch.

Chris Lilly, of WIBW in Topeka, captured the moment in the following video. The punch occurs 30 seconds in. Enjoy.

Reminds me of a scene from the football movie “The Replacements” when John Madden declares: “You know, there’s a rule in sports. ‘Don't do anything great if you can't handle the congratulations.’”

Heath and Pringle combined for another return touchdown earlier this season, with Pringle blocking for Heath. That celebration went off without a hitch.

This one, not so much.

Pringle was fine after a few moments. He ended the game with two catches for 26 yards and 159 return yards and a touchdown.

K-State defeats Texas Tech

The Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders 44-38 in front of 51,450 at Snyder Family Stadium thanks to a pair of key fourth-down stops in the second half. They negated an evening otherwise full of explosive plays. The biggest stop occurred late in the third quarter. The score was tied at 31 and Texas Tech faced a fourth-and-7 from the K-State 41. The Red Raiders were churning out yards and the Wildcats were sputtering, so Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to roll the dice and go for it instead of punting.

