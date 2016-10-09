An unusual way to celebrate a teammate’s touchdown

K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle sprints 99 yards for a touchdown on a kick off return late in the first half Saturday night against Texas Tech, as Dominique Heath helps block (October 8, 2016)
K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) sprints 91 yards for a touchdown on a kick off return late in the first half Saturday night against Texas Tech(October 8, 2016)
K-State head coach Bill Snyder and Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury talk before the game Saturday in Manhattan. (October 8, 2016)
K-State defenders drag down Texas Tech running back Justin Stockton (4) for a loss in the first half Saturday night in Manhattan. (October 8, 2016)
Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) gets off another pass against K-State Saturday night. (October 8, 2016)
Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) runs in for a touchdown Saturday night as K-State linebacker Elijah Lee (9) gives chase. (October 8, 2016)
K-State linebacker Trent Tanking (58) defenders celebrate after a big play early in the game Saturday against Texas Tech.(October 8, 2016)
K-State players, lead by K-State defensive end Jordan Willis (75) run on to the field Saturday night in Manhattan before the start of the Texas Tech game. (October 8, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) fights his way into the end zone on a one yard keeper for a touchdown Saturday night in Manhattan as K-State took on Texas Tech.(October 8, 2016)
K-State wide receiver Deante Burton (6) stretch for the goal line after catching a quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) pass in the second quarter. Burton was just short of a touchdown after the play was review. Hertz scored on the next play. (October 8, 2016)
K-State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (7) dives of the end zone despite being out of bounds Saturday. Texas Tech defensive back Kisean Allen (38) knocked Zuber out, just short of the goal line. (October 8, 2016)
*K-State defensive back DJ Reed (2) celebrates his interception and touchdown Saturday night against Texas Tech.(October 8, 2016)
*K-State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (7) celebrates with running back Charles Jones (24) after his diving touchdown in the first quarter against Texas Tech(October 8, 2016)
K-State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (7) dives for a touchdown early in the first half Saturday night against Texas Tech.(October 8, 2016)
K-State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (7) tries to hang onto a pass form quarterback Jesse Ertz late in the game Saturday only to have it knocked away by Texas Tech defensive back Justis Nelson (31) in the end zone. (October 8, 2016)
K-State running back Charles Jones (24) scores a touch down Saturday night in the 4th quarter putting K-State back on top. (October 8, 2016)
K-State running back Charles Jones (24) is stopped short of the goal line Saturday night by Texas Tech defenders. (October 8, 2016)
K-State linebacker Charmeachealle Moore (52) pressures Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) on the last play of the game Saturday as Mahomes tried to get off one last pass with 5 seconds to go. (October 8, 2016)
K-State linebacker Elijah Lee (9) breaks up a pass play on 4th down to Texas Tech wide receiver Jonathan Giles (9) late in the game Saturday in Manhattan. K-State took over on downs.(October 8, 2016)
K-State defensive back Dante Barnett (22) and K-State linebacker Charmeachealle Moore (52) celebrate after stoping Texas Tech on 4th down Saturday night. (October 8, 2016)
K-State head coach Bill Snyder has words with an official late in the game Saturday against Texas Tech(October 8, 2016)
K-State defensive end Reggie Walker (51) and K-State defensive end Jordan Willis (75) celebrate after sacking Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) for a loss. (October 8, 2016)
K-State defensive end Reggie Walker (51) takes down Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) for a loss in the 4th quarter Saturday in Manhattan. (October 8, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) is drug down form behind after breaking free on long run against Texas Tech Saturday.(October 8, 2016)
K-State defensive back Duke Shelley (8) and Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell (14) battle for the ball as Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) threw long into the end zone on a 4th down play. Pass was incomplete and the ball turned over to K-State.(October 8, 2016)
K-State players run off the field Saturday night after defeating Texas Tech in Manhattan 44-38.(October 8, 2016)
K-State players line up on the field after defeating Texas Tech Saturday night in Manhattan 44-38.(October 8, 2016)
K-State cheer squad waves the Power Cat banner Saturday night after a touchdown against Texas Tech (October 8, 2016)
Motor cycles circle the field Saturday night before the start of the K-State, Texas Tech game. (October 8, 2016)
Purple fans cheer on the Wildcats Saturday in Manhattan. (October 8, 2016)
