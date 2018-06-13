NBA Draft prospect Mo Bamba has very high praise for K-State's Dean Wade

Mohamed Bamba played against some of the top talent in college basketball during his lone season at Texas, but no one posed more matchup problems for him than Kansas State forward Dean Wade.
"I'd say one of the toughest players that I played against as far as just scouting, like, this was the first player that I looked at as far as tendencies and seeing what he does, is Dean Wade," Bamba told Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. "I'm not sure if you guys are familiar with him, but he's really good. He's super talented. He's about 6-foot-9 but can really move, and it was a challenge defensively."
Bamba, a potential lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, singled out Wade in a story from The Athletic that asked several future NBA players to pick the toughest player they faced in college last season.
Wade, a 6-foot-10 senior from St. John, was K-State's top basketball player last year. He averaged 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds on his way to first-team All-Big 12 honors. He helped the Wildcats win 25 games and reach the Elite Eight. Wade is expected to be one of the top players in the conference, if the not the nation, again next season.
In his two games against Texas last season, Wade averaged 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. K-State won the first game at the Erwin Center 67-64 and then won the rematch at Bramlage Coliseum 58-48.
Bamba, a freshman center, had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the first game, but only nine points and six rebounds in the rematch. He averaged 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds for the season.
Most draft experts predict Bamba to be a top 10 selection in the NBA Draft. The website nbadraft.net projects the Orlando Magic to take Bamba with the No. 6 pick in its latest mock draft.
K-State Night at the K
K-State's three basketball seniors -- Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade -- are scheduled to be in attendance at Kauffman Stadium for the Royals' home game against the Houston Astros on Friday.
They will participate in opening pitch ceremonies as part of K-State's annual day at the K. Fans that purchase a K-State Night ticket will receive a special Royals hat with a Powercat logo on the side.
Coveted recruit wraps up visit
Kevin McCullar, the top remaining target for K-State in the 2018 recruiting cycle, finished up his official visit with the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Before he left Manhattan, he posted a short video on Twitter from a photo shoot that showed him wearing K-State's lavender uniforms. The tweet had been liked more than 1,100 times as of Wednesday morning.
Purple??? pic.twitter.com/vGjRZp4MP1— Kevin McCullar Jr. (@Kevin_McCullar) June 12, 2018
McCullar, a four-star guard from San Antonio, announced K-State among his final five schools last month. and set a date for an official visit to Manhattan. He is also considering Texas Tech, Louisville, Houston and Virginia Tech.
He is scheduled to begin an official visit at Texas Tech Wednesday. McCullar will make his decision after he wraps up his visits later this month.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound shooting guard is one of the nation's top prospects. Rivals rates him 68th in its recruiting database, and 247Sports ranks him 69th. As a junior at Wagner High School, he averaged 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
More visitors
Two other basketball recruits recently visited K-State on unofficial visits.
Antonio Gordon, a 6-8 forward from Lawton, Okla., was on campus earlier this week. A member of the 2019 recruiting class, he holds scholarship offers from Abilene Christian and Texas State but is hoping to increase his recruiting profile this summer while playing AAU basketball for MoKan Elite. K-State has not offered him a scholarship.
Montavious Murphy, a 6-8 forward from Spring, Texas, also visited K-State earlier this week. He is also considering Houston, Texas A&M and Tulsa.
