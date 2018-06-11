Kansas State lands two football recruits in one afternoon

The Kansas State football team got a double dose of good news on the recruiting front Monday.
Keenan Garber, a defensive back from Lawrence, and Velton Gardner, a quarterback from Dallas, both orally committed to the Wildcats and announced their decisions on social media.
Both Garber and Gardner are rising high school seniors and versatile athletes. The Wildcats have recruited both players for several months.
Garber committed first by writing: "I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play football. I would also like to thank my family (especially my mom), coaches and teammates for all the support they have given me throughout my life. I am now excited to announce that I will be committing to Kansas State University."
A 6-foot, 175-pound speedster, Garber plays on both sides of the ball for Free State High School. He could play defensive back or receiver for the Wildcats.
Garber chose K-State over Kansas, Tulane, Wyoming and a handful of other schools. Rivals rates him as a three-star recruit.
He joins a growing list of Lawrence football players on the K-State football roster. Junior left tackle Scott Frantz is also a Free State product, and incoming freshman Ekow Boye-Doe used to play at Lawrence.
About 15 minutes after Garber announced his commitment, Gardner followed suit.
A 5-foot-9, 170-pound three-star recruit, he also received interest from SMU, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Tulsa and several other schools. Gardner is a dual-threat quarterback at Skyline High School. He completed 60 percent of his passes and threw for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while also rushing for 1,036 yards and 17 touchdowns.
But he has the athleticism to play different positions, potentially receiver or running back, in college.
K-State's 2019 recruiting class is now up to four members. Garber and Gardner join Piper defensive tackle Cooper Beebe and Coppell, Texas offensive lineman Trevor Stange.
They will help offset the loss of redshirt freshman tight end Trace Kochevar, who K-State Online reported left the team over the weekend.
