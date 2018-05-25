Recruit commits by posting baby photo of himself holding his dad's K-State helmet

Kansas State's newest football commit has a long history with the Wildcats.
One look at his social-media post announcing his decision to play for K-State starting in 2019 is all you need to realize that.
There you will find three pictures of Trevor Stange, a three-star offensive lineman from Coppell, Texas, under the word "committed" spelled out in capital leaders. Two feature Stange as he appears today — a high school junior suited up in K-State's football uniform. The other shows Stange as a baby holding a classic K-State football helmet.
C O M M I T T E D#EMAW19 pic.twitter.com/obdlix1OHM— Trevor Stange (@Trevorstange) May 25, 2018
Stange will follow in his father's footsteps as a college football player. Russ Stange played offensive tackle for K-State in 1987 and 1988, one year before current coach Bill Snyder arrived in Manhattan, and his history with the Wildcats rubbed off on his son.
Trevor Stange, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound guard, chose K-State over scholarship offers from nine other schools. The Wildcats won a recruiting battle for his services over Texas Tech, Minnesota, Syracuse, Air Force and several smaller schools.
His commitment makes him the second member of K-State's 2019 recruiting class, joining Piper defensive tackle Cooper Beebe.
Junior-college defensive back Tancey Richardson was previously a member of the group, but he withdrew his commitment to K-State on Thursday night.
