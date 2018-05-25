K-State Q&A: Bill Snyder, Bruce Weber, Big 12 towns in the summer and Star Wars

Bill Snyder doesn't spend much time speaking with media between the end of spring football and the beginning of summer practice, so I feel like I should use this space to empty the notebook on his conversations with reporters and Kansas State fans earlier this week.
On the four K-State football players (D.J. Reed, Byron Pringle, Matthew McCrane and Drew Scott) that recently signed with NFL teams, Snyder said ...
"All of them are specialists. Two are return guys one is a snapper one is a kicker. We were declared the No. 1 special teams team in the country, and that shows you there is great value in being able to be good on special teams and for players to get committed to that. That is a great motivational thing for us."
On beating throat cancer and having more energy than he did last summer, Snyder said ...
"I just left Kansas City and I was at all the appointments I had to make, and it has been a little over a year. I don’t know, (I) probably (have more energy). I would imagine that comes with the territory. When somebody tells you that you’ve got this disease that is a little concerning, sure. (You just) put one foot in front of the other and keep doing what you do you can do. It's that or fret about it. I’m not too good at fretting."
On what he likes about his new-look coaching staff, which features former players Andre Coleman as offensive coordinator and Blake Seiler as defensive coordinator, Snyder said ...
"When you look at the coaches, seven out of the 10 all played there for us. They understand the system. That is an important thing ... If you want me to say I am excited about them being there, then I am excited about them being there."
And on the topic of his 16 Goals for Success, he shared a back story I had never heard before. In the beginning, he had eight goals. Over time, he expanded them to 12 and then to 16. When it got that large he decided to write them down and they became famous. If he thinks of more, he might one day have 20 Goals for Success.
That would be something.
And now ... On to your questions. Thanks, as always, for providing them.
Bruce has said he wants to retire at KSU, how many years do you think that means provided he does well enough to not get fired?— Evan (@EvanDShananalac) May 24, 2018
Bruce Weber is 61, which gives him at least 17 more years in Manhattan if he follows the Bill Snyder Model.
I don't see him doing that. Few want to work, let alone coach, that deep into their 70s. He recently became a grandfather and will probably want to stop traveling at the rate he does for recruiting before then. But he is in good health and he loves basketball, so maybe not.
My guess: He looks to retire within the next 5-8 years. Again, that's under the scenario he keeps winning and Gene Taylor wants him to continue as the basketball coach.
But he seems on stable footing at the moment. I was struck by the ovation he received at a Catbackers event in Wichita earlier this week. In the past, he heard mostly golf claps at those things. This time, people were standing and cheering. One fan even came up to him and said, "You're doing a good job. Hang in there, and don't let the (jerks) get you down." He had a good laugh about that one.
How do you see Coleman managing the stable of RBs at KSU in 2018? I would like to see him get creative with warmack and even run some 2 back sets. Im envisioning a 2010 Missouri sort of season for our RBs.— Sean Gensky (@StuffTheBuff) May 24, 2018
Here's one thing I expect Andre Coleman to do: Use two running backs at the same time.
Alex Barnes mentioned that was a possibility this spring and I've since heard it from a few other insiders. Instead of a fullback and a running back, K-State could go with a running back ... And another running back. Alex Barnes, Justin Silmon, Dalvin Warmack and Mike McCoy are all talented runners, so it makes sense to try and feature them as much as possible.
If it happens, I could see McCoy doing damage as a blocker and Warmack getting loose as the scatback. Barnes is still Option A, but Options B, C, D will get some looks. There are a lot of possibilities there.
Have you heard any tidbits on what the all department facility Master plan will look like? It’s been the most anticipated thing for me since my close personal friend Gene Taylor took the AD job.— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) May 24, 2018
Heard a few things here and there.
Two improvements that will definitely be included: A new video board on the south end of the football stadium and a new roof for Bramlage Coliseum. Those have been on the back-burner for a while.
They will also probably look to enhance the volleyball facility. Ahearn Field House has been a good home, but it's awfully dated. It would be neat if they could find a new or upgraded place to play.
I'm guessing they will also look to improve fan amenities at Snyder Family Stadium and Bramlage. You could do lots of renovations to the south side of Bramlage (new interview/media room, please) and the east side of the football stadium.
There will be more than that on the master plan when it is completed later this summer. But those are some big-ticket possibilities.
Felt this was apropos considering the college sports season is more or less over. You have to spend the summer in one of the Big 12 towns (past or present). What’s your top choice? You’re welcome to rank them top to bottom. It is summer after all— Jeff Burkhart (@jeff_burkhart) May 24, 2018
We can rank them. Why not?
1. Austin, Texas: Great city with awesome food and an endless supply of things to do. My parents and high school friends also live there. So it tops the list, even though heat and traffic can be horrible.
2. Fort Worth, Texas: I could spend a few months in Cow Town. You've got everything imaginable in the DFW Metroplex.
3. Manhattan: Without students around you can go anywhere you want without fear of a waiting list. Popped into So Long Saloon for Lunch on Tuesday and got a table immediately. It was awesome. Plus, I already live here. So I wouldn't have to scramble for a place to stay.
4. Morgantown, W.Va.: I know very little about this town, as I stay in Pittsburgh when I fly in for games. But something tells me it would be amazing in the summer.
5. Lawrence: Great college town, but it's not really a getaway for someone who lives in the Sunflower State.
6. Norman, Okla.: Right next door to Oklahoma City, and there is a Whataburger on every corner.
7. Waco, Texas: Here's hoping I can stay in a Fixer Upper property.
8. Ames, Iowa: The worst part about Ames is getting to Ames. That stretch of road between KC and Des Moines is torture. But once you're there it's not bad. And in the summer you don't have to worry about snow.
9. Lubbock, Texas: I actually really like visiting Lubbock. Good food, decent entertainment and it's got a unique vibe. But the thought of living there all summer seems less appealing than a short visit. Too isolated. And what if a dust storm strikes?
10. Stillwater, Okla.: I'm sure it's a great place, but I don't want to live there. You can only eat at Joe's so many times. Sorry Cowboys fans.
How many days a week do you wear "The man, the myth, the legend" shirt?— John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) May 24, 2018
I break that bad boy out every other week, or so.
Could wear it more often, but I don't need that much self promotion. And I've got lots of other graphic T-shirts to wear. You might not realize it based on all the button-down shirts I wear at games, but if I'm not at work there's a good chance I'm wearing a graphic T. They are so comfortable, and, in most cases, hilarious.
The Man, The Myth, The Legend is one of of my favorites, because it was a Father's Day gift and it came from Charlie Hustle. Their graphic Ts, of which I own four, are the best.
Use this space to list all the things you’d beat J-Bones (@jlkurtz) at— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) May 24, 2018
Thanks, but that would take way too long.
J-Bones vs. K-Dawg has a nice ring to it, though. Netflix should give us our own series.
It’s the release of #SoloStarWars, who would be your co-pilot for the millennium falcon from the KSU family? Bill Snyder, Collin klien, Jacob pullen, @scottwildcat, etc??— KSU JEDI (@Bannor95) May 24, 2018
I would want someone really smart with an engineering degree to help solve problems. So give be Blake Seiler. Bonus: he's as strong as a Wookiee.
Favorite stars wars character— myles785emaw (@myles785emaw) May 24, 2018
Darth Vader is my favorite main character. Didn't care for Anakin Skywalker in the prequels, but he's the boss of the original trilogy — more machine than man with a mind that is twisted and evil.
Admiral Ackbar is the best secondary character, in my book. When you're famous for one line of dialogue, you've got something special. It's not a trap.
Do you believe the totally reasonable theory that K-State grad Sheahon Zenger was a mole planted in KU's athletic department to ensure KU football remained terrible? Is there anyone else who can continue this important work?— Ahearn Alley (@AhearnAlley) May 24, 2018
I mean, that could explain why he hired Charlie Weis and guaranteed to pay him $12.5 million.
.@kstatesports ran a $12m surplus last year. What sport should we add?— Wildkat Photography (@wildkatphoto) May 24, 2018
Sign me up for an eSports team.
It's a growing and mostly untapped sport for colleges. You have to know the game to truly be interested in the competitions, but they can be entertaining. I would cover the Big 12 Tournament of Mortal Kombat.
I have us going 8-4 if we lose to Miss St. And the 3 conference losses at OU, TCU & WVU. What do you predict?— CodyLunow (@codyl25) May 24, 2018
That's fair. An 8-4 record is a pretty good guess.
Some Vegas oddsmakers have set K-State's over/under win total at 7. So it should be around there. I think 7.5 is a better O/U because I am currently flip-flopping between 7-5 and 8-4. History suggests you should add a win or two to whatever you predict from the Wildcats. The opposite rule applies for Texas. So I'm leaning 8-4. Mississippi State, Texas, TCU and Iowa State are the swing games that will decide the season.
How do you think a football coaching transition will impact the assistants, especially given all the KSU-connected guys on staff? Obviously it depends A LOT on who we bring in as the next HC... Still curious how you'd handicap the situation.— Andrew Wiens (@andrewwwiens) May 25, 2018
I don't envision that being any different from most coaching transitions. After Bill Snyder retires, the coaching staff will probably keep chugging along if K-State promotes from within. But an outside hire would bring in his own guys. Maybe he keeps a few of the current assistants, but that's entirely up to him. The last thing you want to do to a new coach is dictate who he must hire to his staff.
Comments