Kansas State will play at Texas A&M in next year's SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Kansas State will play a road game against Texas A&M in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next season.
The game will be played on Jan. 26 at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. A start time will be announced at a later date.
The Wildcats and Aggies will face each other on the same day 10 basketball teams from the Big 12 and SEC will go head-to-head in a conference challenge. Much like recent years, the games will be played in the middle of conference season, with ESPN broadcasting all the action on its networks.
K-State vs. Texas A&M should be one of the best games of the event. The Wildcats are coming off a 25-win season in which they reached the Elite Eight. And the Aggies are fresh off a trip to the Sweet 16.
The other Big 12/SEC Challenge games are: Kansas at Kentucky, West Virginia at Tennessee, Florida at TCU, Alabama at Baylor, Texas at Georgia, Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, South Carolina at Oklahoma State, Iowa State at Mississippi and Arkansas at Texas Tech.
K-State and Texas A&M have met 26 times on the basketball court, with the Wildcats holding an 18-8 advantage. They most recently played a home-and-neutral series. K-State downed Texas A&M 71-64 at the Sprint Center in 2014. Texas A&M won the rematch 78-68 a year later at Reed Arena.
The game brings K-State one step closer to completing its nonconference schedule for the 2018-19 season.
The Wildcats will also play Tulsa and Marquette on the road and Vanderbilt at Sprint Center. They will also make an appearance in the Paradise Jam, a Thanksgiving week tournament that also features Missouri, Old Dominion, Oregon State and Northern Iowa.
