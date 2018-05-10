Kansas State could play Missouri in Paradise Jam championship this November

Kansas State and Missouri could meet in the championship round of this year's Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Wildcats and Tigers were placed on opposite ends of the tournament's bracket, announced Thursday, which means they will play for a trophy if they each win their first two games.
K-State will open against Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 16 and then face either Northern Iowa or Penn two days later.
Missouri will start against Kennesaw State and then play either Oregon State or Old Dominion.
The tournament championship game is Nov. 19.
The former conference rivals haven't met on the basketball court since 2015, when the Wildcats defeated the Tigers 66-42 in the semifinals of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center. K-State leads the all-time series 120-116.
This time, a K-State/Mizzou game would make for an interesting coaching matchup. Bruce Weber, when he was a Purdue assistant under Gene Keady, once coached Cuonzo Martin.
The Paradise Jam began in 2001 as a six-team event, but now invites eight teams to the Virgin Islands for three days of hoops before Thanksgiving.
Colorado won the Paradise Jam last season.
K-State and Missouri are both coming off seasons in which they reached the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers won 20 games and lost in the first round. The Wildcats won 25 games and advanced to the Elite Eight.
