Bodycam footage shows K-State football player tracking down perp

Carrollton police officer Kip Daily put his college football experience to good use when he ran down a purse thief. Daily is a former Kansas State defensive back who played under Bill Snyder. Carrollton Texas Police Department
Kansas State University

Purse snatcher tries, and fails, to run from a K-State football player turned cop

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

May 03, 2018 01:04 PM

A purse snatcher in Carrollton, Texas, learned the hard way just how fast a Kansas State football player can run.

Kip Daily, a former defensive back for the Wildcats, put his speed to good use for the Carrollton Police Department earlier this week when, according to a post on the department's Facebook page, he chased down and apprehended a suspect who tried to run away from the scene of a crime.

"We are all K-State fans at CPD today," the Facebook post continued. "A purse snatcher made the REALLY bad decision to run from rookie Officer Kip Daily this afternoon. See, what the bad guy didn't know was that before he caught criminals, Daily caught interceptions as a Defensive Back for the Wildcats. Running is kind of what he does. We are glad he's on our team now."

Daily is a rookie officer with the Carrollton Police.

At K-State, Daily was a member of the Wildcats' secondary in 2012 and 2013. He made 49 tackles and two interceptions during his two seasons. His biggest highlight came as a senior against Massachusetts when he returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown in a 37-7 victory.

