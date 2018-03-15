K-State forward Dean Wade practices, remains game-time decision for NCAA Tournament

Dean Wade shed the boot that had been wrapped around his left foot for a week and returned to practice on Thursday as Kansas State made final preparations for its first-round NCAA Tournament game against Creighton at Spectrum Center.
But it wasn't all good news for the junior forward. His playing status remains in doubt.
K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber labeled Wade a "game-time decision," guessing there is a 60 percent chance he takes the court.
"I know he wants to play," Weber said, "and if he helps us, even if it's not 35 minutes and it's 10 minutes, he is a pretty good player and there is no doubt he can be successful for us on the court. He is so smart, he does so many things for us. It would be a nice boost for our guys if he can get out there."
Wade is K-State's leading scorer and best all-around player. He averaged 16.5 points this season and started every game before missing the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament with a left foot injury.
At the time, Weber said the Wildcats kept Wade on the sideline as a precaution and expected him to recover and play in the NCAA Tournament.
Wade appears to be trending in that direction. He jogged around the court during an open practice and looked good shooting from the perimeter. But he never ran at full speed or took part in agility drills with his teammates.
How he feels Friday night will determine his playing status.
"This is the biggest game of my career right now," Wade said. "I would kill to get out there. Hopefully I can. If not, I will be the best hype man on the bench ever."
