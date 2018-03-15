Kansas State-Creighton preview: Defense could make difference in NCAA Tournament

Kansas State vs. Creighton
WHEN/WHERE:5:50 p.m. Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
TV: TNT; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P
No.
Creighton
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
32
Toby Hegner
6-10
Sr.
8.3
G
2
Khyri Thomas
6-3
Jr.
15.3
G
24
Mitch Ballock
6-5
Fr.
7.0
G
0
Marcus Foster
6-3
Sr.
20.3
G
1
Davion Mintz
6-3
So.
6.0
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
7.1
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
16.5
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
10.8
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
16.0
G
2
Cartier Diarra
6-4
Fr.
7.2
The Lowdown: Kansas State is coming off a solid regular season that featured 22 wins and a fourth-place finish in the Big 12. Now it will try to add onto those accomplishments in the postseason. The Wildcats are looking for their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2012. Creighton went 21-11 and finished tied for third in the Big East. The Bluejays have also lacked NCAA Tournament success in recent years. They lost to Rhode Island in the first round last year.
K-State player to watch: Makol Mawien. Can he continue playing the way he did at the Big 12 Tournament? The sophomore center scored 29 points against Kansas and had 16 against TCU. With Dean Wade expected to be limited because of a foot injury, Mawien could be a difference-maker inside.
Creighton player to watch: Marcus Foster. Who else? The former K-State guard has evolved into a more complete player and leader with the Bluejays, averaging 20.3 points this season. It will be fascinating to see how he plays against his former team.
Kellis Robinett’s prediction
Kansas State 73, Creighton 71. The Wildcats have more balance on offense and, more importantly, they are the better defensive team. That could make a big difference in this game.
Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction
Kansas State 78, Creighton 75. The Wildcats have more offensive weapons, so give them a slight edge.
