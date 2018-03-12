Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie, right, talks with guard Cymone Goodrich (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
Kansas State women will continue basketball season in WNIT

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

March 12, 2018 08:31 PM

Manhattan

The Kansas State women's basketball team is headed to the postseason for the fourth straight season.

The Wildcats earned a spot in the WNIT as an at-large selection on Monday. The Wildcats will open the tournament Thursday against Saint Louis at Bramlage Coliseum. Game times are to be announced.

The championship game of the WNIT will be played at 3 p.m. on March 31. CBS Sports Network will televise it.

K-State finished the season 16-15 and tied for seventh place in the Big 12 standings.

The Wildcats last played in the WNIT in 2015, Jeff Mittie's first year as coach. This will be his fourth postseason appearance at K-State after reaching the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons.

