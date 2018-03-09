Cartier Diarra likes how his Wildcats fought without Dean Wade and Barry Brown
Wildcats guard Cartier Diarra said his team fought hard playing in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal against Kansas on March 9, 2018, without top two scorers Dean Wade and Barry Brown. K-State lost to Kansas 83-67.
Blair KerkhoffThe Kansas City Star
More Videos
0:48
Cartier Diarra likes how his Wildcats fought without Dean Wade and Barry Brown
1:26
K-State’s Weber makes NCAA Tournament case, says pace will be key for TCU game
0:36
Stokes says urgency is there as K-State prepares for TCU