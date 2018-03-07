More Videos

K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber talks about the NCAA Tournament and keeping a good pace as the Wildcats prepare for their Big 12 quarterfinal game against TCU.
K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber talks about the NCAA Tournament and keeping a good pace as the Wildcats prepare for their Big 12 quarterfinal game against TCU. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Kansas State University

Kansas State vs. TCU preview: Expect another close game at Big 12 Tournament

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

March 07, 2018 05:23 PM

Kansas State vs. TCU

WHEN/WHERE: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

TV: ESPN2

Projected lineups

P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG

F 10 Vlad Brodziansky 6-11 Sr. 15.2

F 12 Kouat Noi 6-7 Fr. 10.4

G 34 Kenrich Williams 6-7 Sr. 12.9

G 1 Desmond Bane 6-5 So. 13.1

G 25 Alex Robinson 6-1 Jr. 9.6

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 So. 6.1

F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Jr. 16.7

G 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 So. 10.7

G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Jr. 16.6

G 2 Cartier Diarra 6-4 Fr. 7.2

The Lowdown: Kansas State won the first game 73-68 in Manhattan. TCU won the rematch 66-59 in Fort Worth. Both games were close, and the rubber match at the Big 12 Tournament should be no different. Both teams won 21 games in the regular season, but K-State finished a game up in the conference standings. The Wildcats are well-positioned for a NCAA Tournament bid, but a victory on Thursday will erase all doubt. The Horned Frogs can start the NCAA Tournament in Dallas with a run in Kansas City.

K-State player to watch: Dean Wade. He had 24 points and five rebounds against TCU last week, but the Wildcats didn't get him the ball much in the closing moments. That was a big reason why they lost. K-State coach Bruce Weber said he could have scored 40 afterward. Look for K-State to feature him once again.

TCU player to watch: Kenrich Williams. The Horned Frogs' best all-around player hurt the Wildcats inside and outside last week, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. An all-conference selection, Williams will once again pose a difficult matchup for K-State defenders.

Kellis Robinett’s prediction

Kansas State 65, TCU 64. The Wildcats would have won at TCU without a flurry of late turnovers and fouls. Expect them to keep their composure at Sprint Center and win a close one.

