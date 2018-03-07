Kansas State vs. TCU preview: Expect another close game at Big 12 Tournament

Kansas State vs. TCU
WHEN/WHERE: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
TV: ESPN2
Projected lineups
P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG
F 10 Vlad Brodziansky 6-11 Sr. 15.2
F 12 Kouat Noi 6-7 Fr. 10.4
G 34 Kenrich Williams 6-7 Sr. 12.9
G 1 Desmond Bane 6-5 So. 13.1
G 25 Alex Robinson 6-1 Jr. 9.6
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 So. 6.1
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Jr. 16.7
G 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 So. 10.7
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Jr. 16.6
G 2 Cartier Diarra 6-4 Fr. 7.2
The Lowdown: Kansas State won the first game 73-68 in Manhattan. TCU won the rematch 66-59 in Fort Worth. Both games were close, and the rubber match at the Big 12 Tournament should be no different. Both teams won 21 games in the regular season, but K-State finished a game up in the conference standings. The Wildcats are well-positioned for a NCAA Tournament bid, but a victory on Thursday will erase all doubt. The Horned Frogs can start the NCAA Tournament in Dallas with a run in Kansas City.
K-State player to watch: Dean Wade. He had 24 points and five rebounds against TCU last week, but the Wildcats didn't get him the ball much in the closing moments. That was a big reason why they lost. K-State coach Bruce Weber said he could have scored 40 afterward. Look for K-State to feature him once again.
TCU player to watch: Kenrich Williams. The Horned Frogs' best all-around player hurt the Wildcats inside and outside last week, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. An all-conference selection, Williams will once again pose a difficult matchup for K-State defenders.
Kellis Robinett’s prediction
Kansas State 65, TCU 64. The Wildcats would have won at TCU without a flurry of late turnovers and fouls. Expect them to keep their composure at Sprint Center and win a close one.
