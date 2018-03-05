Dalvin Warmack won’t transfer, decides to finish college career at Kansas State

Dalvin Warmack is staying put.
A month after announcing plans to graduate from Kansas State and transfer to another college for his final season of college football, the senior running back has altered course. On Monday, Warmack announced he will return and play for the Wildcats next season.
“After having the chance to build a relationship with (running backs) Coach (Eric) Hickson and seeing the changes that have been made I am excited the direction the staff is going,” Warmack wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I will be returning to K-State for my final season. Can’t wait to get back in (Snyder Family Stadium) with the best fans in the country.”
Warmack, a junior running back from Blue Springs, Mo., returns after three seasons as K-State’s primary scatback. He has rushed for 527 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries with the Wildcats. Warmack is coming off his best season, as he amassed 285 yards of offense and found the end zone three times while helping K-State to an 8-5 record.
He figures to once again complement running backs Alex Barnes and Justin Silmon under new offensive coordinator Andre Coleman.
News of Warmack’s decision was well-received. He has long been a favorite among K-State fans. Warmack was a high school standout at Blue Springs, where he twice won the Simone Award, which is given annually to the top prep football player in the Kansas City area.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
