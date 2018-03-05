Kansas State's family atmosphere has special meaning for Texas State transfer Jordan Mittie

When Texas State defensive tackle Jordan Mittie decided to graduate and transfer to a new school this year he didn’t know where he would land. Then Kansas State offered him a scholarship and everything became clear.
Mittie, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound junior with two years of remaining eligibility, committed to K-State while on a recruiting visit Sunday. He chose the Wildcats over Memphis in what turned out to be an easy decision.
At K-State, he will get the opportunity to play in the Big 12, live near family and attend the same school where his father (Jeff Mittie) coaches the women’s basketball team.
“It will be awesome,” Jordan Mittie said in a phone interview. “The past three years with his season and everything else going on he has only been able to make it to a few of my games. Now he should be able to watch me at every single home game. My uncle, Brad Seib, is also a former Kansas State football player. Growing up around him, I always heard a lot about the team. I am really excited to be a part of it.”
Jordan Mittie arrived at Texas State as a linebacker, but sat out his first season with a redshirt and learned how to play on the defensive line. He was a defensive end as a freshman and moved to defensive tackle as a sophomore. In all, he piled up 83 tackles, including eight for loss. He also had 3.5 sacks and forced one fumble.
He plans to graduate from Texas State with a finance degree in May and join the K-State football team for summer workouts. As a graduate transfer, he will be immediately eligible to play. He hopes to play defensive tackle and compete for playing time. The Wildcats will give him a look as they try to replace Will Geary.
“The coaches all stressed the opportunity there is at my spot,” Jordan Mittie said. “I will get to compete for a starting job or a rotational job, whatever it is. I am excited about it. They have a defensive tackle who has started the last two years (Trey Dishon) but the other spot is a little less experienced, so I am looking forward to being able to compete for it.”
With family spread out across the area, Jordan Mittie knows much about Manhattan and the Wildcats. He visits every time Texas State students go on break, as his parents have lived here since K-State hired Jeff Mittie from TCU in 2014. But he’s eager to experience the school as a student-athlete, and play for K-State coach Bill Snyder.
“I have always wanted to play at the highest level possible,” Jordan Mittie said. “With myself graduating in May, I knew I had a chance to do that and not have to sit out. When I decided to transfer I had no idea where I would be going. I honestly took a leap of faith. Luckily K-State offered me and I got into a great situation.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
