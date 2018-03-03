Dean Wade is a college star at Kansas State. How long before he plays in the NBA?

0:38 Bruce Weber says lavender is Kansas State’s new big-game color Pause

0:23 Dean Wade thinks Kansas State played an all-around good game against Baylor

1:05 Baylor coach Scott Drew has high praise for K-State stars Barry Brown, Dean Wade

0:33 Barry Brown says K-State forward Dean Wade deserves All-Big 12 honors

0:42 Dean Wade thinks Kansas State is in good shape for NCAA Tournament

1:05 K-State coach Bruce Weber: 'Too many turnovers'

0:52 TCU coach Jamie Dixon says Dean Wade is as good as any other Big 12 player

4:46 Bruce Weber says Kansas State lacked rhythm during 86-77 loss to Oklahoma

1:30 Kansas State guard Barry Brown explains what went wrong during 86-77 loss at Oklahoma