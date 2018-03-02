Baylor-Kansas State lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures, prediction

Baylor at Kansas State
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
TV: ESPN
Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM
Projected lineups
P
No.
Baylor
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
31
Terry Matson
6-8
Sr.
10.8
F
21
Nuni Omot
6-9
Sr.
9.2
F
0
Jo Lual-Acuil
7-0
Sr.
14.7
G
3
Jake Lindsey
6-5
Jr.
4.6
G
20
Manu Lecomte
5-11
Sr.
16.0
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
5.8
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
16.4
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
11.0
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
16.6
G
2
Cartier Diarra
6-4
Fr.
7.2
The Lowdown: This game could have major bubble implications. Kansas State can strengthen its NCAA Tournament case and secure a winning conference record with a victory over Baylor. But it won’t be easy. The Bears came on strong in February to enter the mix for an at-large bid, but they need to keep winning to secure one. K-State beat Baylor 90-83 at Ferrell Center earlier this season. The rematch will be more intense.
K-State player to watch: Barry Brown. The junior guard scored 34 points against Baylor earlier this season and may take on extra responsibilities in this game, given the recent struggles of Cartier Diarra and Kamau Stokes at point guard.
Baylor player to watch: Manu Lecomte. When Baylor is at its best, so is Lecomte. The senior point guard has played brilliantly over the last month to guide the Bears out of a 2-7 conference start.
Kellis Robinett’s Prediction
Kansas State 71, Baylor 69. The Wildcats haven’t lost three consecutive games all season and the Bears are 2-8 on the road. Expect a motivated K-State team to find a way to win the regular-season finale.
